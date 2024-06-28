MagazineBuy Print

U.S. Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance

Eighth seed Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18, 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 12:14 IST , Fort Worth (USA) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Priyanshu Rajawat has entered the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Super 300 badminton tournament. (File Photo)
Priyanshu Rajawat has entered the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Super 300 badminton tournament. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY | THE HINDU
Priyanshu Rajawat has entered the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Super 300 badminton tournament. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY | THE HINDU

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai in the U.S. Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

Eighth seed Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18, 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.

The second seeded Indian pair, who received a bye in the opening round, will next face sixth seeded Japanese Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.

Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod, seeded seventh. She beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21,21-19,21-14 in a women’s singles match.

Malvika will face a tough test against third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland.

