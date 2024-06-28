India’s Priyanshu Rajawat stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai in the U.S. Open Super 300 badminton tournament.
Eighth seed Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18, 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.
The second seeded Indian pair, who received a bye in the opening round, will next face sixth seeded Japanese Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.
Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod, seeded seventh. She beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21,21-19,21-14 in a women’s singles match.
Malvika will face a tough test against third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland.
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Mandhana, Shafali put IND-W firmly on top
- U.S. Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance
- IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler defends toss decision after England’s title defence evaporates
- Euro 2024: Foden heads back to England camp after birth of baby
- Copa America 2024: Brazil boss Dorival Jr. confident of Brazil’s tactics despite opening draw
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE