New milestone for Suhas Yathiraj, becomes World No. 1 para shuttler

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj on Tuesday became the world number one player, displacing French legend Lucas Mazur in the latest BWF Para Badminton World Rankings.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 20:48 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj.
FILE PHOTO: Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The 40-year-old Arjuna awardee had won the silver medal in the SL-4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, losing the title clash to Mazur.

Suhas has now amassed 60,527 points, leaving behind his French rival (58953).

“Finally, World Number 1. Happy to share that, In the latest Badminton World Federation Para Badminton rankings announced today for Men’s Singles category, I have got world number 1 ranking.

“First time in life, replacing previously long standing world number 1 Lucas Mazur of France.Thanks a lot for your blessings and wishes,” wrote Suhas on ‘X’.

Suhas, an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had won the World Championship title defeating Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in February this year.

SL-4 category in para badminton is for players with movement affected at a low level on one side of the body, in both legs, or the minor absence of one limb.

They play standing on a full-width court and have good court movement and a full range of shots.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
