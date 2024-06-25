MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: World no.1 An Se-young says Olympic medal ‘last piece of puzzle’

An has nearly won it all aged just 22 -- she is the reigning world and Asian Games champion, as well as ranked number one.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 16:47 IST , Seoul - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s An Se Young in action. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s An Se Young in action. | Photo Credit: AP

South Korea’s badminton world number one An Se-young said Tuesday that a medal at next month’s Paris Olympics will be the “final piece of the puzzle”.

An has nearly won it all aged just 22 -- she is the reigning world and Asian Games champion, as well as ranked number one.

The only thing now missing is an Olympic medal, having gone out in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Chen Yufei at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago.

“I think an Olympic medal is my final piece of the puzzle,” An said during a media day at the national training centre near Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“I will try to bring home a perfect puzzle. I will give this Olympics everything I have.”

Also read | Paris Olympics 2024: Pressure is there, but we view it positively - Satwik-Chirag

An heads to the French capital as favourite, but among those standing in her way is China’s Chen, the world number two and reigning champion.

Chen leads 12-8 in their head-to-head record, but An defeated her rival to win gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year.

The South Korean has not been at her best this year because of a knee injury, but goes to Paris with her fitness now less of a concern.

“I’ve been trying to keep positive thoughts in my mind and give myself an encouraging pep talk,” she said.

“I’ve learned that I can change my mindset and my body with positive thinking and that it carries over into matches.

“I will try to stay on this course.”

