IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Varma scores fastest century in Women’s Tests

India Women opener Shafali Verma recorded the fastest century in Women’s Tests during the match against South Africa Women in Chepauk on Friday.

The 20-year-old completed her hundred off 113 balls to break the record of 137 balls set by Janette Brittin in 1984.

Fellow opener Smriti Mandhana also completed her century immediately after. off 122 balls, to move into second on the list.