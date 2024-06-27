IND-W vs SA-W Test head-to-head: India vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets; India looks to extend 18-year unbeaten run

India Women will play just its fifth home Test since the start of last year when it takes on South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

India enters into the contest unbeaten its last 16 Tests, dating back to 2006, and looks to be firm favourites considering the spin resources in its arsenal.

South Africa on the other hand lost two Test matches against Australia in its last assignment away from home in the longest format of the game.

Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match at Chennai.

INDIA WOMEN VS SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Matches: 2 India wins: 2 South Africa wins: 0 Last result: India won by an innings and 24 runs (Mysore, 2014)

INDIA WOMEN OVERALL TEST RECORD Matches played: 40 Matches won: 7 Matches lost: 6 Draws: 27 Most Runs: Sandhya Agarwal (1110) Most Wickets: Diana Edulji (63) Highest Individual Score: 214 (407) Mithali Raj Best Bowling (Innings): 8/53 Neetu David Best Bowling (Match): 10/78 Jhulan Goswami

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN OVERALL TEST RECORD Matches played: 14 Matches won: 1 Matches lost: 6 Draws: 7 Most Runs: Jennifer Gove (256) Most Wickets: Lorna Ward (27) Highest Individual Score: 150 (213) Marizanne Kapp Best Bowling (Innings): 6/39 Jean Fay McNaughton Best Bowling (Match): 8/59 Sunette Loubser

Most runs in IND vs SA Test Matches Thirush Kamini (IND) - 192 runs in 1 match Poonam Raut (IND) - 130 runs in 1 match Mignon Du Preez (SA) - 119 runs in 1 match