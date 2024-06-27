MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W Test head-to-head: India vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets; India looks to extend 18-year unbeaten run

IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match at Chennai.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the practice session ahead of the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the practice session ahead of the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the practice session ahead of the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

India Women will play just its fifth home Test since the start of last year when it takes on South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

India enters into the contest unbeaten its last 16 Tests, dating back to 2006, and looks to be firm favourites considering the spin resources in its arsenal.

South Africa on the other hand lost two Test matches against Australia in its last assignment away from home in the longest format of the game.

RELATED | PREVIEW: A comfortable host, a nervy visitor and a dust colosseum waiting to challenge

Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match at Chennai.

INDIA WOMEN VS SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches: 2
India wins: 2
South Africa wins: 0
Last result: India won by an innings and 24 runs (Mysore, 2014)
INDIA WOMEN OVERALL TEST RECORD
Matches played: 40
Matches won: 7
Matches lost: 6
Draws: 27
Most Runs: Sandhya Agarwal (1110)
Most Wickets: Diana Edulji (63)
Highest Individual Score: 214 (407) Mithali Raj
Best Bowling (Innings): 8/53 Neetu David
Best Bowling (Match): 10/78 Jhulan Goswami
SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN OVERALL TEST RECORD
Matches played: 14
Matches won: 1
Matches lost: 6
Draws: 7
Most Runs: Jennifer Gove (256)
Most Wickets: Lorna Ward (27)
Highest Individual Score: 150 (213) Marizanne Kapp
Best Bowling (Innings): 6/39 Jean Fay McNaughton
Best Bowling (Match): 8/59 Sunette Loubser
Most runs in IND vs SA Test Matches
Thirush Kamini (IND) - 192 runs in 1 match
Poonam Raut (IND) - 130 runs in 1 match
Mignon Du Preez (SA) - 119 runs in 1 match
Most wickets in IND vs SA Test Matches
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 9 wickets in 1 match
Jhulan Goswami (IND) - 6 wickets in 2 matches
Rajeshwari Gayakwad (SA) - 5 wickets in 1 match

