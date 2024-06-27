IND-W vs SA-W Test head-to-head: India vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets; India looks to extend 18-year unbeaten run

India Women will play just its fifth home Test since the start of last year when it takes on South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
India enters into the contest unbeaten its last 16 Tests, dating back to 2006, and looks to be firm favourites considering the spin resources in its arsenal.
South Africa on the other hand lost two Test matches against Australia in its last assignment away from home in the longest format of the game.
RELATED | PREVIEW: A comfortable host, a nervy visitor and a dust colosseum waiting to challenge
Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match at Chennai.
INDIA WOMEN VS SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
INDIA WOMEN OVERALL TEST RECORD
SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN OVERALL TEST RECORD
Most runs in IND vs SA Test Matches
Most wickets in IND vs SA Test Matches
