MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: ‘If I give my 100 per cent, I can get a medal for India,’ says Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai, who is going through mixed emotions ranging from excitement to anxiety to tension to nervousness, is scheduled to leave for Paris on July 7 in the run-up to the Olympics.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 21:05 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Mirabai, the only Indian lifter to have qualified for Paris 2024, and is looking to win consecutive medals in weightlifting for India for the first time.
Mirabai, the only Indian lifter to have qualified for Paris 2024, and is looking to win consecutive medals in weightlifting for India for the first time. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mirabai, the only Indian lifter to have qualified for Paris 2024, and is looking to win consecutive medals in weightlifting for India for the first time. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Keen to add another Olympic medal to her silver in Tokyo, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is taking precautions to avoid a repeat of her heart-breaking experience at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

For Mirabai, the only Indian lifter to have qualified for Paris 2024, the last Asian Games, where she injured her right hip during the competition and could not register a total, was a learning experience.

“I take care not to pick up an injury during my training. I am careful about my technique, strength (training) and diet. What I eat and recovery are important. What exercises I do and which muscles I focus on are also important,” said Mirabai during an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday.

RELATED: Mirabai Chanu, Weighing her chances one lift at a time

The ace lifter went through five months of rehab after the Asian Games and competed in the IWF World Cup in Phuket in April to successfully lift 184kg. It was 18kg less than her aggregate in the Tokyo Games and she would need to lift more than 200kg to brighten her medal chances in Paris.

“Now I am lifting 80 to 85 per cent (of what I am capable of). There is a month left for the Games, I will increase my load gradually.”

The 29-year-old, who is going through mixed emotions ranging from excitement to anxiety to tension to nervousness, is scheduled to leave for Paris on July 7 to train there in the run-up to the Games.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships

“I have faced a lot in the last three years due to injuries. The competitors have changed. I wonder whether I can medal again. But if I give my 100 per cent, then I can get a medal for the country.

“I am privileged to get an opportunity to train in Paris ahead of the Olympics. I thank the SAI and the Indian Weightlifting Federation for their support.”

Mirabai also thanked her coach Vijay Sharma for his guidance. “I discuss everything with Vijay sir. He treats me like his daughter. My life changed after getting associated with him in 2014,” said Mirabai, looking forward to another successful Olympic campaign with her coach.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Mirabai Chanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 46/2 (6); Pant, Kohli fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most fours in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: A comfortable host, a nervy visitor and a dust colosseum waiting to challenge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024: ‘If I give my 100 per cent, I can get a medal for India,’ says Mirabai Chanu
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. FIFA launches ‘Football Manager’ World Cup with $100,000 in prize money
    Reuters
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 27: Chennaiyin FC signs Hnamte; Vaidehi sails into quarterfinals of WTA Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards Sarah Hirshland a five-year contract extension as CEO
    AP
  5. Para climbing to make debut at Los Angeles Olympics 2028
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 46/2 (6); Pant, Kohli fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most fours in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: A comfortable host, a nervy visitor and a dust colosseum waiting to challenge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment