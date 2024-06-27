Paris 2024: ‘I am prepared for any challenge as it comes,’ says Esha Singh ahead of Olympic Games

At 19, shooter Esha Singh will be one of the youngest participants across all disciplines in next month’s Paris Olympics. But that doesn’t deter her as she embarks on what is arguably the most challenging journey of her career, dotted with some remarkable achievements at the highest level.

The gifted shooter from Hyderabad has the experience and the skills to make her presence felt. But, with a few weeks ahead of the Paris Olympics, Esha, who is back home here for a short break after a training camp in Luxembourg, said she was preparing for the biggest event of her life like a “beginner”.

“I wouldn’t want to debate on the kind of competition that will be there or on my own prospects. But I would definitely like to keep the preparations as simple as possible.

The focus is on definitely fine-tuning the basics. Honestly, I get a feeling as if I have just started the sport,” Esha said in a chat with Sportstar on Thursday.

Esha, who will be competing in the 25m pistol event in her maiden Olympics, said she was really happy to have got the opportunity to represent the country in an Olympics which many didn’t get to.

“Yes, I am very, very excited with the Olympics being so close now. But I wouldn’t think it will be tough for I have been going through the same experience in terms of preparations as I have been going through for all the international events over the years. So, I am prepared for any challenge as it comes,” explained the shooter, a product of Gagan Narang’s Gun For Glory Academy.

“Well, I will be nervous to start with like it happens with me in many international events before I find my rhythm. But I feel it is a privilege to be in such situations and have been successful mostly in giving off my best,” Esha said.

“I don’t feel the pressure of expectations at all. I always believed in competing with myself, keep reminding myself about this for I took to sport with so much interest and passion,” she said. “I will be preparing to compete with myself rather than even think about who the opponents will be,” she added.

“I just need to keep enjoying the moments and hope things fall in place,” Esha said.

Reflecting on the support system, Esha said she had no complaints. “My parents have been backing me right from the start of my career, the Federation is doing such a great job in taking care of our interests and the onus is on me to perform,” she said.

On India’s overall chances in shooting in Olympics, Esha said in the last Asian Games it was the shooters who won 20-plus medals for India and she hoped they would put up a very good show in Paris too.

Interestingly, Esha’s parents - Sachin Singh and Srilatha - are expected to be there in Paris.

“It would be great if I can win a medal in my first Olympics in front of them,” signed off the young shooter.

For his part, Esha’s father, Sachin Singh’s mantra to his daughter is pretty simple - keep the same routine, do what you have been doing over the years.

“The Paris Olympics qualification was the result of dedication, hard work and focus over the years. I am really glad that one of our goals has been fulfilled. I hope she makes the country proud,” he said.