MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MOC clears overseas camp for trap shooter Rajeshwari, grants long jumper Sreeshankar rehab request

The MOC also approved her request for assistance towards expenses of personal coach during the training camps that will take place in Lonato and Cernay in France post her stint in the Czech Republic.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 23:11 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Shagun Chowdhary (left) is congratulated by silver medal winner Rajeshwari Kumari, in women’s trap event of the National shotgun championship in New Delhi on November 16, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Shagun Chowdhary (left) is congratulated by silver medal winner Rajeshwari Kumari, in women’s trap event of the National shotgun championship in New Delhi on November 16, 2017. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Shagun Chowdhary (left) is congratulated by silver medal winner Rajeshwari Kumari, in women’s trap event of the National shotgun championship in New Delhi on November 16, 2017. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan / The Hindu

The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday approved trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari’s request for assistance to train along with her coach David Kostelecky in the Czech Republic ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The MOC also approved her request for assistance towards expenses of personal coach during the training camps that will take place in Lonato and Cernay in France post her stint in the Czech Republic.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will cover their flight cost, shooting consumables, boarding and lodging costs and local transport.

During the meeting, the MOC okayed long jumper M Sreeshankar’s request for assistance for post-surgery rehab for 28 days in Doha.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Shreyasi included in Indian shooting squad after ISSF approval for quota swap

Asian Games medallist Sreeshankar had injured his knee during training earlier this year and underwent a surgery in April this year. TOPS will cover his air ticket, boarding and lodging costs, OPA, rehabilitation assessment expenditure, physiotherapy and rehab hydrotherapy cost.

The MOC also approved assistance for Paris Olympics-bound shooters Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu to compete in the Rapid Fire Cup at Suhl, Germany in July besides expenses for competitive exposure for badminton players Sankar Muthusamy, Ayush Shetty and Anupama Upadhaya.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajeshwari Kumari /

Czech Republic /

Target Olympic Podium Scheme /

Anish Bhanwala /

Vijayveer Sidhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 141/4 (15); Stoinis, Maxwell fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. MOC clears overseas camp for trap shooter Rajeshwari, grants long jumper Sreeshankar rehab request
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh breaks record for most wickets by Indian in single edition of T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
  5. LIVE Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 score: ALB V ESP; Albania eyes qualification, faces leader Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. MOC clears overseas camp for trap shooter Rajeshwari, grants long jumper Sreeshankar rehab request
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Shreyasi included in Indian shooting squad after ISSF approval for quota swap
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. NRAI announces Indian shotgun squad for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Abhinav Bindra backs NRAI exclusion of shooter Rudrankksh Patil from Olympics squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 141/4 (15); Stoinis, Maxwell fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. MOC clears overseas camp for trap shooter Rajeshwari, grants long jumper Sreeshankar rehab request
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh breaks record for most wickets by Indian in single edition of T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
  5. LIVE Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 score: ALB V ESP; Albania eyes qualification, faces leader Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment