The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday approved trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari’s request for assistance to train along with her coach David Kostelecky in the Czech Republic ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The MOC also approved her request for assistance towards expenses of personal coach during the training camps that will take place in Lonato and Cernay in France post her stint in the Czech Republic.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will cover their flight cost, shooting consumables, boarding and lodging costs and local transport.

During the meeting, the MOC okayed long jumper M Sreeshankar’s request for assistance for post-surgery rehab for 28 days in Doha.

Asian Games medallist Sreeshankar had injured his knee during training earlier this year and underwent a surgery in April this year. TOPS will cover his air ticket, boarding and lodging costs, OPA, rehabilitation assessment expenditure, physiotherapy and rehab hydrotherapy cost.

The MOC also approved assistance for Paris Olympics-bound shooters Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu to compete in the Rapid Fire Cup at Suhl, Germany in July besides expenses for competitive exposure for badminton players Sankar Muthusamy, Ayush Shetty and Anupama Upadhaya.