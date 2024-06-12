MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics

The 2010 London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang on Wednesday praised the shooting federation for the successful selection trials allowing India to field a 15-member contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 17:13 IST , New Delhi

Team Sportstar
Elavenil Valarivan (right) and Ramita, who are a part of the Gagan Narang Gun For Glory academy, are among the named in the contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024. 
Elavenil Valarivan (right) and Ramita, who are a part of the Gagan Narang Gun For Glory academy, are among the named in the contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Elavenil Valarivan (right) and Ramita, who are a part of the Gagan Narang Gun For Glory academy, are among the named in the contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 2010 London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang on Wednesday praised the shooting federation for the successful selection trials allowing India to field a 15-member contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former Indian athlete expressed his delight over the rise of India’s overall performance in the sport over the past few years and credited the same for the development of shooting infrastructure and support from the government.

“We saw incredible show of talent and grit in the recently held shooting trials for Paris 2024. There were some very good performances. The trials was also held in a very systematic way, using the marking system, providing equal opportunity for the participants to showcase their true potential. The close competition shows how much the sport has grown in the country over the past decade, with more emerging talent from across the country,” expressed Narang.

READ | Paris 2024: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad for Olympics, Manu included in two individual events

“The Indian shooters have made a mark across global competitions particularly in this Olympic cycle. Just a few years ago, the shooting scenario was dominated by other nations. But now Indian shooters are finishing in top ranking across all major events, which is the biggest sign of our growth in the sport. This stark improvement is a result of government investing in infrastructure that is on-par with international standards, and leading a scientific approach and methodology adopted by Khelo India Scheme at the grassroots stage.”

Narang, who is also member of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), appreciated the effort made by MOC & TOPS department for providing support on vital areas like equipment & ammunition, foreign exposure, support staff/sports science staff which plays a very important role in the high performance of the athletes.

“These are exciting times for the sport. I am delighted to see a strong contingent selected by the federation and without putting any pressure on our shooters, I am confident they will put up a good show and add to the overall medal tally for India at the Olympics. My best wishes to the entire shooting contingent,” Gagan signed off.

