Paris Olympics 2024: Shreyasi included in Indian shooting squad after ISSF approval for quota swap

Experienced trap shooter Shreyasi Singh was on Friday included in the final 21-member Indian shooting squad for the Paris Olympics following a quota swap, which needed the approval of the sport’s global governing body, ISSF.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) made the announcement after getting the go-ahead from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), which accepted the NRAI’s request for a quota swap.

Since Manu Bhaker finished on top in both air pistol and sports pistol, one of the quota places was swapped for a woman trap shooter, leading to Shreyasi’s inclusion in the team.

The 32-year-old, who is also an active politician with the BJP and represents Jamui constituency in the Bihar Assembly, will be starting in the women’s trap event alongside Rajeshwari Kumari.

ALSO READ | NRAI announces Indian shotgun squad for Paris 2024 Olympics

“We had requested the ISSF to change one quota place from 10m air pistol women to trap women and have received correspondence from them that it has been accepted,” said Kr. Sultan Singh, the NRAI’s secretary general.

“As a result, Shreyasi Singh has now been added to the original list of 20 names published and we will have a full quota of two starts in the women’s trap event,” he added.

The team now comprises eight members in rifle, seven in pistol and six in the shotgun discipline.

Including the mixed events, the team will have 28 starts at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza, which will be held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11.

The last time Indian shooters delivered Olympic medals was in the 2012 London Games when Vijay Kumar (silver) and Gagan Narang (bronze) finished on the podium. This was after historic gold-winning effort of Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.