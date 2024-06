NRAI announces Indian shotgun squad for Paris 2024 Olympics

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the Indian Shotgun team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday.

Prithviraj Tondaiman has made the cut in men’s Trap while Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in women’s Trap. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India’s sole men’s Skeet shooter while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will take part in women’s Skeet, completing the five quota places that the Shotgun squad had earned.

Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also feature as the sole Indian pair in the Skeet Mixed Team event, which is making its debut at the Paris Games. Incidentally, all five named will also be competing in their first Olympic Games.

Kr. Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, “There was intense competition for places and things could have changed in case some shooters had medalled at the recently concluded Lonato World Cup. But we believe that we have a great Shotgun team, which has won the highest ever spots for India at any Games and certainly a second Olympic medal in the discipline looks a strong possibility.”

He also revealed that the name of women’s Trap shooter Shreyasi Singh had also been approved by the committee and that the NRAI had written to the ISSF (international Shooting Sport body) for a quota swap. In this situation, her name could only be published post receiving necessary approvals from the ISSF.