Live

Slovakia vs Ukraine LIVE, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, SVK v UKR updates, live streaming info

SVK vs UKR: Follow the live updates of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine, being played at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 17:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Confirmed staring line-ups:
Slovakia:  Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin
Ukraine: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Predicted line-ups

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz/Suslov), Boženík, Haraslín

Ukraine: Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

MATCH PREVIEW

Slovakia pulled off the biggest statistical shock in European Championship history when it stunned Belgium in its opening match at Euro 2024 but knows there is still work to be done if it wants to capitalise on its sensational start.

Ivan Schranz’s early goal earned Slovakia - 48th in the world rankings - a 1-0 victory over the third-ranked team, the biggest rankings gap ever overcome by an underdog, according to Opta.

It also blew Group E wide open ahead of its clash with Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf.

Ukraine, meanwhile, was taken apart in a 3-0 defeat by Romania and will be desperate to make amends.

Read the full preview here: Slovakia aims to back up Belgium shock, Ukraine seeks redemption

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Friday, June 21 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match?
The Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

