Slovakia vs Ukraine LIVE, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, SVK v UKR updates, live streaming info

Confirmed staring line-ups:
Predicted line-ups
Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz/Suslov), Boženík, Haraslín
Ukraine: Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk
MATCH PREVIEW
Slovakia pulled off the biggest statistical shock in European Championship history when it stunned Belgium in its opening match at Euro 2024 but knows there is still work to be done if it wants to capitalise on its sensational start.
Ivan Schranz’s early goal earned Slovakia - 48th in the world rankings - a 1-0 victory over the third-ranked team, the biggest rankings gap ever overcome by an underdog, according to Opta.
It also blew Group E wide open ahead of its clash with Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf.
Ukraine, meanwhile, was taken apart in a 3-0 defeat by Romania and will be desperate to make amends.
LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match?
Where can you live stream the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match?
