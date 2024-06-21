MagazineBuy Print

SVK vs UKR, Euro 2024: Super-sub Yaremchuk nets winner as Ukraine beats to Slovakia 2-1

Roman Yaremchuk came off the bench to score the winner in Ukraine’s second group stage match of the 2024 European Championship, as it beat Slovakia 2-1 in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 20:23 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk celebrates scoring the winning goal with Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk celebrates scoring the winning goal with Oleksandr Zinchenko. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates scoring the winning goal with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

