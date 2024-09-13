MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Trial over Maradona’s death postponed until 2025 - reports

The footballing great, who led Argentina to a second World Cup title in 1986, died aged 60 in November 2020 from heart failure after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 07:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Argentina’s head coach Diego Maradona yells from the sidelines of the World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg.
FILE PHOTO - Argentina’s head coach Diego Maradona yells from the sidelines of the World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Argentina’s head coach Diego Maradona yells from the sidelines of the World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: AP

A trial of eight health workers charged with “homicide by negligence” over the death of Diego Maradona has been postponed from October until March, Argentine media reported on Thursday.

A court in San Isidro, a town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, granted the request of three of the eight defendants to postpone for a second time the trial, originally scheduled for June 4 and due to start on October 1.

The process will now begin on March 11, the Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported.

The footballing great, who led Argentina to a second World Cup title in 1986, died aged 60 in November 2020 from heart failure after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.

Among those charged in the death of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player are his neurosurgeon, psychologist, psychiatrist and nurses, who could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Diego Maradona /

Napoli /

Argentina /

Boca Juniors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Trial over Maradona’s death postponed until 2025 - reports
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: Ruturaj at crease, India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Klimkova resigns as NZ women’s coach despite clean chit in independent investigation
    Reuters
  4. Memphis Depay says European players will follow him to Brazilian football
    AP
  5. Davis Cup finals 2024: Canada, Australia and Germany set to advance after group stage wins
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Klimkova resigns as NZ women’s coach despite clean chit in independent investigation
    Reuters
  2. Trial over Maradona’s death postponed until 2025 - reports
    Reuters
  3. Memphis Depay says European players will follow him to Brazilian football
    AP
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first individual to hit one billion followers across all social media platforms
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Everyone has an opinion’: Ten Hag shrugs off Ronaldo’s criticism
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Trial over Maradona’s death postponed until 2025 - reports
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: Ruturaj at crease, India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Klimkova resigns as NZ women’s coach despite clean chit in independent investigation
    Reuters
  4. Memphis Depay says European players will follow him to Brazilian football
    AP
  5. Davis Cup finals 2024: Canada, Australia and Germany set to advance after group stage wins
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment