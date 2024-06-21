MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Podcast: Indian football in crisis - Stimac forced out, Chhetri retires, what next for the Blue Tigers?

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Aashin Prasad and Neeladri Bhattacharjee join host Nihit Sachdeva as they discuss the controversial sacking of men’s head coach Igor Stimac and other latest updates from Indian football.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 18:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aashin Prasad,Nihit Sachdeva
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Podcast

  1. Sportstar Podcast: Indian football in crisis - Stimac forced out, Chhetri retires, what next for the Blue Tigers?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aashin Prasad,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. Sportstar Podcast: French Open 2024 review - Alcaraz and Swiatek win titles, the Big Three Era and a new legacy in women’s tennis
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Sportstar Podcast: Boxing at Paris Olympics - Former coach Bhaskar Bhatt analyses India’s chances
    Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Sportstar Podcast: Massimo Costantini 3.0 - India’s national table tennis coach lays out his Paris 2024 plan, dealing with superstars and more
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Sportstar Podcast: Joydeep Karmakar - Shooters will never thrive in a team environment, it kills individuality | Olympic trials review
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories
    PTI
  2. LIVE Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, SVK v UKR updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stimac accuses AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey for hampering India’s Asian Games and Asian Cup preparation
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Shreyasi included in Indian shooting squad after ISSF approval for quota swap
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Sportstar Podcast: Indian football in crisis - Stimac forced out, Chhetri retires, what next for the Blue Tigers?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aashin Prasad,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment