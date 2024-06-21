In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Aashin Prasad and Neeladri Bhattacharjee join host Nihit Sachdeva as they discuss the recent updates from Indian football - the controversial sacking of men’s head coach Igor Stimac following the failure to make it to the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Stimac’s allegations against AIFF; the retirement of Sunil Chhetri and more.
Latest on Sportstar
- Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories
- LIVE Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, SVK v UKR updates, live streaming info
- Stimac accuses AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey for hampering India’s Asian Games and Asian Cup preparation
- Paris Olympics 2024: Shreyasi included in Indian shooting squad after ISSF approval for quota swap
- Sportstar Podcast: Indian football in crisis - Stimac forced out, Chhetri retires, what next for the Blue Tigers?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE