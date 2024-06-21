Sportstar Podcast: Indian football in crisis - Stimac forced out, Chhetri retires, what next for the Blue Tigers?

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Aashin Prasad and Neeladri Bhattacharjee join host Nihit Sachdeva as they discuss the recent updates from Indian football - the controversial sacking of men’s head coach Igor Stimac following the failure to make it to the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Stimac’s allegations against AIFF; the retirement of Sunil Chhetri and more.