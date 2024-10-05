MagazineBuy Print

Divanshi’s second individual gold leads Indian clean sweep in standard pistol at Junior Worlds

Divanshi tallied 564 out of 600 in the junior women’s standard pistol to finish ahead of teammate Parisha Gupta, who shot 559. Manvi Jain’s 557, ensured an Indian clean sweep in the event.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 13:11 IST , LIMA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Top Row - Parisha Gupta, Divanshi, Manvi Jain and coach Priti Sharma; Bottom Row - Coaches Rajesh Kumar & Ankush Bharadwaj
(From L-R): Top Row - Parisha Gupta, Divanshi, Manvi Jain and coach Priti Sharma; Bottom Row - Coaches Rajesh Kumar & Ankush Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

(From L-R): Top Row - Parisha Gupta, Divanshi, Manvi Jain and coach Priti Sharma; Bottom Row - Coaches Rajesh Kumar & Ankush Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pistol shooter Divanshi bagged a second individual gold in the women’s 25m standard pistol, leading an Indian clean sweep in the event as the colts added five more medals to their tally including two more gold, at the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, currently underway in Lima, Peru.

Divanshi tallied 564 out of 600 in the junior women’s standard pistol to finish ahead of teammate Parisha Gupta, who shot 559. Manvi Jain’s 557, ensured the Indian clean sweep in the event- a first in the competition. India also bagged the fourth place as Shikha Chaudhary’s 554 put her a point ahead of Marja Kirss of Estonia.

In the corresponding men’s event, Suraj Sharma also won the junior men’s standard pistol gold as Mukesh Nelavalli, who already has four gold medals in the competition, settled for bronze.

Suraj shot 571 to finish ahead of Poland’s Ivan Rakistski, who shot 568 for his silver. Mukesh also shot 568 but won bronze on countback.

Harsimar Singh Rattha (565), Raajwardan Singh Patil (562) and Pradhyumn Singh (562) finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

In the junior women’s 50m rifle prone event, Melvina Joel Gladson (617.5) was the best Indian on show with a 14th-place finish. Prachi Gaikwad (616.7), Khushi (615.1) and Aadhya Agrawal (614.2) and Anoushka Thokur (611.9), finished in the 19th, 26th, 27th and 35th spots respectively. Melvina, Prachi and Anoushka’s combined tally of 1846.1 handed them the sixth spot in the team competition in prone.

