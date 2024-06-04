Munich World Cup: Esha Singh finishes sixth, India’s medal hunt continues

Esha Singh finished sixth in the women’s 25m pistol at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Munich as India’s search for its first medal continues. Esha shot 20 in the final, which Camille Jedrzejewski of France won.

Camille beat Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp for the title after the two went through two shoot-offs to separate the winner.

The two were tied at 40 after the regulation 10-series of shots. The current finals world record holder, Kim Yeji of Korea, was third with 35.

This was India’s second consecutive sixth-place finish in a final in this tournament after Ramita had finished in the same position in the women’s 10m air rifle on Monday.

China leads the standings with three gold medals.

Vijayveer Sidhu misses rapid fire pistol final

Vijayveer Sidhu shot 587 but missed the final owing to a lesser number of inner-10s (18 to 23) against Li Yuehong of China in the World Cup in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday.

While Vijyveer was seventh in a field of 65 shooters, in which Peter Florian of Germany equaled the world record of 593, Bhavesh Shekhawat (583) and Anish Bhanwala (579) placed 12th and 23rd respectively.

In the mixed air rifle event, the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh (630.0) placed 13th, one rung above the other Indian team of Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta (629.7), in a strong field of 59 teams.