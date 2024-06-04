MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Munich World Cup: Esha Singh finishes sixth, India’s medal hunt continues

Camille beat Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp for the title after the two went through two shoot-offs to separate the winner.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 14:56 IST , Munich - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Esha Singh in action. (File Photo)
Esha Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Esha Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Esha Singh finished sixth in the women’s 25m pistol at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Munich as India’s search for its first medal continues. Esha shot 20 in the final, which Camille Jedrzejewski of France won.

Camille beat Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp for the title after the two went through two shoot-offs to separate the winner.

The two were tied at 40 after the regulation 10-series of shots. The current finals world record holder, Kim Yeji of Korea, was third with 35.

This was India’s second consecutive sixth-place finish in a final in this tournament after Ramita had finished in the same position in the women’s 10m air rifle on Monday.

China leads the standings with three gold medals.

Vijayveer Sidhu misses rapid fire pistol final

Vijayveer Sidhu shot 587 but missed the final owing to a lesser number of inner-10s (18 to 23) against Li Yuehong of China in the World Cup in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday.

While Vijyveer was seventh in a field of 65 shooters, in which Peter Florian of Germany equaled the world record of 593, Bhavesh Shekhawat (583) and Anish Bhanwala (579) placed 12th and 23rd respectively.

In the mixed air rifle event, the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh (630.0) placed 13th, one rung above the other Indian team of Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta (629.7), in a strong field of 59 teams.

Related stories

Related Topics

Esha Singh /

ISSF World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 4: Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Munich World Cup: Esha Singh finishes sixth, India’s medal hunt continues
    PTI
  3. England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland wins toss and opts to bat vs ENG; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket
    Ashwin Achal
  5. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Munich World Cup: Esha Singh finishes sixth, India’s medal hunt continues
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Shotgun shooters reload to spearhead Kuwaiti challenge
    Reuters
  3. Munich World Cup: Final preparation for Indian shooters ahead of Paris Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. PCI forced to surrender Tokyo Paralympics hero Singhraj’s Paris quota due to change in IPC rules
    PTI
  5. NRAI has convinced all Olympic-bound shooters to compete in Munich WC: Kalikesh Singh Deo
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 4: Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Munich World Cup: Esha Singh finishes sixth, India’s medal hunt continues
    PTI
  3. England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland wins toss and opts to bat vs ENG; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s experience might prove key as India takes on Ireland on tricky wicket
    Ashwin Achal
  5. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment