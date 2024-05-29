MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCI forced to surrender Tokyo Paralympics hero Singhraj’s Paris quota due to change in IPC rules

The Paralympic Committee of India selection panel for shooting decided that though nine places had been bagged by the country’s para shooters, only eight will board the flight to Paris.

Published : May 29, 2024 21:12 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shooter Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
FILE PHOTO: Shooter Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shooter Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Double Paralympic medallist shooter Singhraj Adhana will not be a part of the Indian contingent for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games because of a change in competition rules by the International Paralympic Committee post the 2021 Tokyo edition.

The 42-year-old Singhraj had won silver in mixed 50m pistol SH1 and bronze in 10m air pistol SHI category.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) selection panel for shooting met on Tuesday and decided that though nine Paris quota places had been bagged by the country’s para shooters, only eight will board the flight to Paris.

“Although we have secured nine quota places for the Paris Paralympics, as per our PCI selection policy and World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) guidelines, only eight shooters will be able to participate, so we will have to surrender one quota of Singhraj,” the minutes of the PCI selection committee meeting stated.

JP Nautiyal, the PCI chairman for shooting sport told PTI that at the Tokyo Paralympics, every country was eligible to field a maximum of three shooters per event but in Paris, the number has been reduced to two, “which has forced the PCI to take this extremely painful decision to surrender the quota of shooting stalwart Singhraj.”

Rudransh Khandelwal (50m pistol SH1), and Nihal Singh will represent the country in 25m pistol. In the 10m air pistol P1, while Singhraj has bagged the quota, Manish Narwal and Rudransh are currently on top.

ALSO READ | NRAI has convinced all Olympic-bound shooters to compete in Munich WC: Kalikesh Singh Deo

“In para shooting, if you bag a quota in any particular event, you can play in three different events. Singhraj and Manish Narwal had won quota places in 10m air pistol,” said Nautiyal.

“In 25m sports pistol P3, Nijhal Singh is currently on top, while Army man Amir Ahmed Butt is second and both have bagged Paris Paralympic quotas,” he said.

“In 50m pistol, we have only got one quota through Rudransh Khandelwal, and he is currently on top based on ranking, while the second player in the category is Nihal Singh. So, we had no choice but to surrender one quota,” said Nautiyal.

National para shooting coach, Subhash Rana though said Singhraj had been kept as a reserve just in case some shooter falls sick or “some unforseen circumstances”.

Rana also said that the PCI has applied for two bipartite (wildcard) spots for Rubina Francis (women’s 10m air pistol SH1), who has a world ranking of No.2, and Swaroop Unhalkar (men’s 10m air rifle SH1).

“Rubina missed winning the quota by a fraction of a point, so we have applied for a wildcard for her and Swaroop. Looking at their previous international performances and present world rankings, they have a bright chance to get wildcards and win medals in Paris,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paralympic Committee of India /

International Paralympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abdulla Aboobacker, Rosy Meena Paulraj among big names to headline Indian Grand Prix in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach third round
    Reuters
  4. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
  5. Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu enters second round, Lakshya makes early exit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. PCI forced to surrender Tokyo Paralympics hero Singhraj’s Paris quota due to change in IPC rules
    PTI
  2. NRAI has convinced all Olympic-bound shooters to compete in Munich WC: Kalikesh Singh Deo
    PTI
  3. Olympic selection trials: Manu tops women’s air pistol; Valarivan, Jindal shine in air rifle
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. From Siachen to Paris 2024: Unwilling shooter Sandeep realises Olympic dream through ‘picture-perfect’ journey
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Olympic Selection Trials: Ramita Jindal tops in women’s air rifle; Manu Bhaker leads in air pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abdulla Aboobacker, Rosy Meena Paulraj among big names to headline Indian Grand Prix in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach third round
    Reuters
  4. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
  5. Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu enters second round, Lakshya makes early exit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment