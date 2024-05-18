MagazineBuy Print

Olympic Selection Trials: Ramita Jindal tops in women’s air rifle; Manu Bhaker leads in air pistol

Yet, Ramita may not celebrate, as former World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Olympic quota winner Tilottama Sen, may just nose ahead of her in average scores.

Published : May 18, 2024 18:43 IST , BHOPAL - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Ramita Jindal after winning bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Women’s (Individual) event at the 19th Asian Games.
Ramita Jindal after winning bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Women’s (Individual) event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Ramita Jindal after winning bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Women’s (Individual) event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asian Games medallist Ramita Jindal was close to perfection as she shot 636.4 in 10m air rifle to brighten her chances for a ticket to Paris Olympics in the fourth Olympic shooting trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Saturday.

Yet, Ramita may not be able to celebrate, as former World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan with a deemed Olympic quota bonus of one point and Olympic quota winner Tilottama Sen, may just nose ahead of her when the averages are worked out after the finals on Sunday.

What was clear was that the World Championship silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh did not have the scores to back her claim for a Paris ticket, even though she shot an impressive 633.1 this day.

Equally intriguing was the scenario in men’s 10m air rifle in which rookie Sandeep Singh was the leader with an unbeatable average, while Olympic quota winners Arjun Babuta and World Champion Rudrankksh Patil looked to be locked in a close fight for the second berth, with the averages working in favour of Arjun.

Can we afford to drop the World Champion on a decimal difference, or deny a rookie from gunning for an Olympic medal on his rightful spot, are questions that the selection committee of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) would face before it finalises the Olympic squad.

There was no such doubt in women’s 10m air pistol, as Olympian Manu Bhaker, who had already ensured her spot in sports pistol, climbed to the top following 581 this day. Rhythm Sangwan shot 572, her lowest in four trials, but had done enough earlier to be the second best ahead of Surbhi Rao, Esha Singh and Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia.

In men’s 10m air pistol, Olympic quota winner Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema finished strong to be clearly ahead of Olympic quota winner Varun Tomar, Ravinder Singh and Naveen.

RESULTS
10m air pistol
Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 584; 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 583; 3. Varun Tomar 577; 4. Ravinder Singh 576; 5. Naveen 574.
Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 581; 2. Surbhi Rao 577; 3. Palak Gulia 573; 4. Rhythm Sangwan 572; 5. Esha Singh 572.
10m air rifle
Men: 1. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 631.6; 2. Rudrankksh Patil 630.6; 3. Divyansh Singh Panwar 630.2; 4. Sandeep Singh 628.3; 5. Arjun Babuta 624.7.
Women: 1. Ramita Jindal 636.4; 2. Mehuli Ghosh 633.1; 3. Elavenil Valarivan 633.0; 4. Nancy Mandhotra 630.6; 5. Tilottama Sen 628.8.
50m rifle 3-position
Men: 1. Niraj Kumar 462.9 (586); 2. Chain Singh 461.2 (586); 3. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 449.8 (591); 4. Swapnil Kusale 439.0 (573); 5. Akhil Sheoran 423.8 (586).
Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 461.3 (593); 2. Nischal 460.3 (587); 3. Ashi Chouksey 448.1 (577); 4. Shriyanka Sadangi 438.0 (580); 5. Anjum Moudgil 427.2 (588).

