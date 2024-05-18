MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan by a unanimous decision 5-0 to win the women’s 52kg category at the Elorda Cup 2024.

Published : May 18, 2024 15:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Nikhat Zareen (blue) in action.
India’s Nikhat Zareen (blue) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Nikhat Zareen (blue) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi clinched gold medals as the Indian team concluded their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with 12 medals in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Besides Nikhat and Minakshi’s gold medals, Indian boxers won two silver and eight bronze medals to better their last edition’s record of five medals.

Nikhat (52kg) continued her dominance in the ongoing prestigious tournament as she outclassed Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with an unanimous 5-0 scoreline to add yet another gold medal to her coveted medal tally.

Minakshi started the day for India with a bang when she defeated Uzbekistan’s Rahmonova Saidahon 4-1 in the women’s 48kg final to give India its first gold medal of the competition.

Meanwhile, Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) suffered losses to end their campaigns with silver medals.

Anamika fought valiantly but conceded a 1-4 loss against reigning world and Asian champion China’s Wu Yu while Manisha faced a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Grafeeva.

Medallists:
Gold: Minakshi (48kg) and Nikhat Zareen (52kg)
Silver: Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg)
Bronze: (men) Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg); (women) Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg)

Related Topics

Nikhat Zareen /

Elorda Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: No rain yet ahead of toss in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers, Super Kings eye playoffs spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Xavi denies reports that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing him
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Usyk’s promoter says wrong weight was announced, fighter is lighter
    Reuters
  3. India to fight for 57kg Boxing at Paris Olympics afresh after Parveen Hooda suspended
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen among four Indian women boxers to cruise into finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Elorda Cup 2024: Abhishek storms into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: No rain yet ahead of toss in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers, Super Kings eye playoffs spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Xavi denies reports that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing him
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters announces Adrian Luna contract extention, to stay till 2027
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment