KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai; Toss at 7 PM

- May 26, 2024 15:12Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record
Played: 27
Kolkata Knight Riders: 17
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9
Tied: 1
Last Result: KKR beat SRH by eight wickets (IPL 2024, Ahmedabad) - Qualifier 1
- May 26, 2024 14:57Shreyas Iyer says fitness concerns weren’t addressed after ODI World Cup
- May 26, 2024 14:42WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME KKR WON IPL TITLE?
In 2014, the Gautam Gambhir-led KKR clinched its second trophy after beating the George Bailey-led Kings XI Punjab, in the final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
- May 26, 2024 14:31When was the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL
SRH last won the title in 2016, when it beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final by eight runs in a high-scoring thriller.
- May 26, 2024 14:11Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to happen at the Chepauk.
