KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai; Toss at 7 PM

KKR vs SRH Live, IPL 2024 Final: Get the IPL live score updates from the final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad happening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Updated : May 26, 2024 15:20 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad happening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

  • May 26, 2024 15:12
    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record

    Played: 27

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 17

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

    Tied: 1

    Last Result: KKR beat SRH by eight wickets (IPL 2024, Ahmedabad) - Qualifier 1

  • May 26, 2024 14:57
    Shreyas Iyer says fitness concerns weren’t addressed after ODI World Cup

    IPL 2024 Final: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer says fitness concerns weren’t addressed after ODI World Cup

    Ahead of featuring in his second Indian Premier League (IPL) final as captain, Shreyas Iyer, admitted that he was struggling with injury following the ODI World Cup in November last year.

  • May 26, 2024 14:42
    WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME KKR WON IPL TITLE?

    In 2014, the Gautam Gambhir-led KKR clinched its second trophy after beating the George Bailey-led Kings XI Punjab, in the final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

  • May 26, 2024 14:31
    When was the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL

    SRH last won the title in 2016, when it beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final by eight runs in a high-scoring thriller. 

  • May 26, 2024 14:17
    Preview

    IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai

    The world’s most competitive franchise tournament will still relish a blockbuster clash when Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off in the Indian Premier League final

  • May 26, 2024 14:11
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to happen at the Chepauk. 

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
