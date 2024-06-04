Indian sports wrap, June 4: Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award

TENNIS
Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the Dilip Bose award for lifetime achievement to coach Nar Singh. The award along with a cash prize of Rs.50,000 will be presented during the 11th National coaches workshop to be held at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune on June 7 and 8.
The secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, announced a new lifetime achievement award for women coaches. The first award would be presented to the 69-year-old Rohini Lokhande who was a member of the national team along with Kiran Bedi, Nirupama Mankad, Susan Das and Udaya Kumar, before she took to coaching at a young age.
Rohini was the first woman tennis coach to qualify from the National Institute of Sports. She has trained thousands of players in different age groups and has helped many to qualify as coaches.
The 65-year-old Nar Singh, who has served as a coach and educator for several years, will be the 11th recipient of the Dilip Bose award. His eldest brother Balram Singh was chosen for the award in 2011.
Akhtar Ali, Nandan Bal, CGK Bhupathi, T Chandrasekaran, Enrico Piperno, Tahir Ali, CV Nagaraj, Gajendra Singh, Hemant Bendrey, S Narendra Nath were the other recipients of the award.
The AITA Coaches workshop revived after 2019 will have the theme of Technology and allied services in tennis. The Head of Participation and Education of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Miguel Crespo, will deliver the keynote address.
Ankita Rana makes it to pre-quarters of ITF women’s tennis tournament
Ankita Raina cruised past Lara Pfeifer of Italy 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal, on Tuesday.
The results:
$82,000 Challenger, Tyler, USA
$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia
$40,000 ITF women, Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
$25,000 ITF women, Daegu, Korea
$15,000 ITF women, Madrid, Spain
$15,000 ITF women, Kawaguchi, Japan
Keerthivassan wins in pre-quarterfinal of AITA men’s tennis tournament
Keerthivassan Suresh knocked out top seed Shivank Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Hotel Ravine Rs.250,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament on Tuesday.
The results:
Men (pre-quarterfinals):
SHOOTING
Shambhavi bags three gold medals in Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship
Shambhavi Kshirsagar swept three of the four gold medals in women’s rifle in the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old from Maharashtra, Shambhavi shot 254.6 in the women’s final to beat the qualification topper Gautami Bhanot (634.4) by 3.2 points for the gold.
Shambhavi went on to bag the youth and sub-youth gold medals while finishing fifth in the junior final.
The results:
CHESS
Mayank Chakraborthy wins in the third round of World junior chess championship
Mayank Chakraborty shocked third seed Pranav Anand in an all-Indian battle in the third round of the World junior chess championship at Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
In the girls’ section, top seed Divya Deshmukh beat G. Tejaswini, another game featuring Indians on the top board, to register her third straight win.
Important results (third round):
