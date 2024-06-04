Indian sports wrap, June 4: Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award

TENNIS

Nar Singh, Rohini Lokhande win Dilip Bose lifetime achievement award

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the Dilip Bose award for lifetime achievement to coach Nar Singh. The award along with a cash prize of Rs.50,000 will be presented during the 11th National coaches workshop to be held at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune on June 7 and 8.

The secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, announced a new lifetime achievement award for women coaches. The first award would be presented to the 69-year-old Rohini Lokhande who was a member of the national team along with Kiran Bedi, Nirupama Mankad, Susan Das and Udaya Kumar, before she took to coaching at a young age.

Rohini was the first woman tennis coach to qualify from the National Institute of Sports. She has trained thousands of players in different age groups and has helped many to qualify as coaches.

The 65-year-old Nar Singh, who has served as a coach and educator for several years, will be the 11th recipient of the Dilip Bose award. His eldest brother Balram Singh was chosen for the award in 2011.

Akhtar Ali, Nandan Bal, CGK Bhupathi, T Chandrasekaran, Enrico Piperno, Tahir Ali, CV Nagaraj, Gajendra Singh, Hemant Bendrey, S Narendra Nath were the other recipients of the award.

The AITA Coaches workshop revived after 2019 will have the theme of Technology and allied services in tennis. The Head of Participation and Education of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Miguel Crespo, will deliver the keynote address.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita Rana makes it to pre-quarters of ITF women’s tennis tournament

Ankita Raina cruised past Lara Pfeifer of Italy 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal, on Tuesday.

The results: $82,000 Challenger, Tyler, USA Singles (first round): Abdullah Shelbayh (Jor) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 6-1. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Manish Sureshkumar bt Tai Sach (Aus) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. $40,000 ITF women, Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal Singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Lara Pfeifer (Ita) 6-2, 6-2. $25,000 ITF women, Daegu, Korea Singles (first round): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Shi Han (Chn) 6-3, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Madrid, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luiza Fullana (Bra) & Madhurima Sawant bt Sandra Alonso (Esp) & Claudia Solis (Mex) 5-7, 6-2, [10-6]. $15,000 ITF women, Kawaguchi, Japan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Akari Inoue & Michik Ozeki (Jpn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Tahlia Kokkinis (Aus) 4-6, 6-3, [10-6].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Keerthivassan wins in pre-quarterfinal of AITA men’s tennis tournament

Keerthivassan Suresh knocked out top seed Shivank Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Hotel Ravine Rs.250,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The results: Men (pre-quarterfinals): Keerthivssan Suresh bt Shivank Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4; Abhinansu Borthakur bt Sandesh Kurale 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-2; Maan Kesharwani bt Sarthak Suden 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2; Aditya Balsekar bt Varun Dhandhukia 6-1, 6-2; Oges Theyjo bt Krish Waghani 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-1; Rashein Samuel bt Nishit Rahane 6-1, 6-0; Ajay Malik bt Anmol Nagpure 6-1, 6-0; Omar Sumar bt Jagmeet Singh 6-4, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Shambhavi bags three gold medals in Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship

Shambhavi Kshirsagar swept three of the four gold medals in women’s rifle in the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old from Maharashtra, Shambhavi shot 254.6 in the women’s final to beat the qualification topper Gautami Bhanot (634.4) by 3.2 points for the gold.

Shambhavi went on to bag the youth and sub-youth gold medals while finishing fifth in the junior final.

The results: 10m air rifle: Women: 1. Shambhavi Kshirsagar 254.6 (631.6); 2. Gautami Bhanot 251.4 (634.4); 3. Yana Rathore 230.8 (631.0) Juniors: 1. Gautami Bhanot 251.9 (634.4); 2. Yana Rathore 250.3 (631.0); 3. Isha Taksale 229.2 (629.9). Youth: 1. Shambhavi Kshirsagar 252.2 (631.6); 2. Ojasvi Thakur 251.2 (628.9); 3. Isha Taksale 229.6 (629.9). Sub Youth: 1. Shambhavi Kshirsagar 631.6; 2. Ojasvi Thakur 628.9; 3. Ameerah Arshad 627.0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

Mayank Chakraborthy wins in the third round of World junior chess championship

Mayank Chakraborty shocked third seed Pranav Anand in an all-Indian battle in the third round of the World junior chess championship at Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

In the girls’ section, top seed Divya Deshmukh beat G. Tejaswini, another game featuring Indians on the top board, to register her third straight win.

Important results (third round): Open: Pranav Anand 2 lost to Mayank Chakraborty 3; Sambit Panda 2 lost to Gleb Dudin (Hun) 3; Siddharth Jagadeesh (Sgp) 2.5 drew with Arsen Davtyan (Arm) 2.5; Kazybek Nogerbek (Kaz) 3 bt Hamed Wafa (Egy) 2; Gabriel Cardoso (Col) 3 bt Zanas Nainys (Ltu) 2; Santiago Lopez 2.5 drew with Vuppala Praneeth 2.5; Shail Dey 2 drew with Aleksey Grebnev (FIDE) 2; Bendeguz Bodrogi (Hun) 2 drew with Rudik Makarian (FIDE) 2; Jan Subelj 2.5 bt Michal Koziorowicz (FIDE) 1.5; Ayush Sharma 2.5 bt Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux (Can) 1.5. Girls: G. Tejaswini 2 los to Divya Deshmukh 3; Mariam Mkrtchyan 3 bt Lala Shohradova (Tkm) 2; Liya Kurmangaliyeva 3 bt Meryem Agajanova (Tkm) 2; V. Rindhiya 3 bt Martyna Wikar (Pol) 2; Sneha Halder 2 lost to Xeniya Balabayeva (Kaz) 3; Sofia Hryzlova (Sui) 3 bt Dakshita Kumawat 2; Kseniya Norman (FIDE) 2.5 drew with Yashvi Jain 2.5; Saparya Ghosh 2 lost to Ayan Allahverdiyeva (Aze) 3; Advika Sarupria 2 lost to Narmin Abdinova (Aze) 3; Arya Mallar 2 lost to Beloslava Krasteva (Bul) 3.

-Team Sportstar