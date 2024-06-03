Indian sports wrap, June 3: SDAT to give virtual presentation to FIDE on June 5

CHESS

SDAT to give virtual presentation to FIDE on June 5

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is all set to give a virtual presentation to FIDE (world chess body) on June 5 on why it is best placed to host the World championship chess match between local boy D. Gukesh and Ding Liren scheduled in November this year.

While All India Chess Federation (AICF) has bid for Delhi SDAT is hoping that FIDE will grant the match to Chennai as the city has all the facilities to host the premium tournament.

“Our financial bid has already been accepted by FIDE. And there is no clause, which says that a city or a State Government cannot bid for the World Championship [independent of AICF]. FIDE has invited us to give a presentation that will have the FIDE president and CEO. Given that we have hosted several global tournaments, including the International Surfing Open, Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, Chess Olympiad and Squash World Cup in a foo-proof manner, we are hopeful of a positive outcome,” J. Meghanath Reddy, Member Secretary of SDAT, told Sportstar here on Monday.

-Keerthivasan. K

TABLE TENNIS

UTT 2024 Coach Draft: Eight teams set for an exciting season with new coaches and expanded lineup

The upcoming season, scheduled in Chennai from August 22 to September 7, promises to be an exciting chapter in UTT’s journey. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set for an exciting 2024 season following its Coach Draft event, where each of the eight franchises selected both a foreign and an Indian coach. This year, the league has expanded to eight teams with the addition of Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots.

The draft saw significant selections, with Bengaluru Smashers picking Elena Timina from Netherlands, a four-time Olympian who led Goa Challengers to victory last season. Ahmedabad SG Pipers opted for the experienced Francisco Santos, marking his fifth UTT participation. Dabang Delhi TTC and Jaipur Patriots chose Indian coaches Sachin Shetty and Somnath Ghosh, respectively.

Four Indian coaches will make their UTT debut this season, Jay Modak with Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Anshuman Roy with Bengaluru Smashers, former national champion Subhajit Saha with Goa Challengers, and Subin Kumar with Chennai Lions. Dabang Delhi TTC reunited the successful combination of Shetty and Slovenian coach Vesna Ojstersek, aiming to improve on their 2019 runner-up finish.

Other notable appointments include U Mumba picking John Murphy, the current England team head coach, while retaining Anshul Garg. Goa Challengers selected Hungarian women’s team coach Zoltan Bartofi, and Chennai Lions will be guided by Tobias Bergman, head coach of the Swedish National team, making his UTT debut.

The upcoming season, scheduled in Chennai from August 22 to September 7, promises to be an exciting chapter in UTT’s journey. The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Teams and coaches (in the order of selection): Bengaluru Smashers: Elena Timina (Netherlands), Anshuman Roy Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Francisco Santos (Portugal), Jay Modak Dabang Delhi TTC: Sachin Shetty, Vesna Ojstersek (Slovenia) U Mumba TT: John Murphy (Ireland), Anshul Garg Goa Challengers: Zoltan Batorfi (Hungary), Subhajit Saha Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Jorg Bitzigeio (Germany), Parag Agarwal Jaipur Patriots: Somnath Ghosh, Ronald Redep (Croatia) Chennai Lions: Tobias Bergman (Sweden), Subin Kumar

- Team Sportstar