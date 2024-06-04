Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots

India, shortly before its FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait, was jolted by a newsbreak on May 16. Its captain, Sunil Chhetri, announced that the match would be his last in India colours.

“The game against Kuwait demands pressure, we need the three points to qualify for the next round. It’s hugely important for us. But in a strange way, I don’t feel the pressure because these 15-20 days with the national team and the match against Kuwait is the last,” he said in a video message as Indian football fans heaved a cold sigh.

Chhetri, India’s highest-ever goalscorer with 94 goals, has remained the key striker for the Blue Tigers in the last decade and one of its most important players in his 19 years of international career.

But as his career – at 39 years of age – ends this month, a fresh generation of youngsters stands in expectation to become a No. 9 for the National team.

And on the horizon waits Rahim Ali, the Chennaiyin FC forward who played as India’s striker at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, as one of the contenders to replace him.

Making his senior team return after nearly eight months, Rahim looks to find his mojo in the city where it all began, in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Obviously, I wish to play in Kolkata because there is always more attention, more set of eyes watching you there,” he tells Sportstar.

Rahim, however, never started as a forward. His position was at the back instead, as a centre-back and, at times, a full-back.

“... there is an incessant chat about the Indian No. 9 because foreigners are preferred as No. 9s. That becomes a challenge for Indians and I think Rahim has carried that weight on his shoulders well”Chennayin FC coach on Rahim Ali

“When I started, I used to play as a defender because I was quite tall for my age,” he explains. “But at the Coca-Cola Cup (sub-junior) Nationals, I began playing as a forward, on suggestions of my coach.”

He scored thrice in that tournament, becoming the East Zone champion with West Bengal in 2014. Rahim, the defender, was slowly flourishing as Rahim, the attacker.

Rahim Ali (first from right in second row) with the winners medal with West Bengal in the Coca-Cola Cup (sub-junior) Nationals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I have continued to play as a forward since, for the National team, the U-17 World Cup and even when I signed for this club (Chennayin), I signed as a forward,” he adds.

The man behind him was Amiya Ghosh, a veteran football coach in Bengal, known for nurturing talents like Krishanu Dey and Bhaskar Ganguly, who both grew up to be East Bengal legends.

“When I first moved to the junior team of Mohun Bagan, I got a coach who wasn’t just a coach but my guru. He helped me a lot in my early days and I still talk to him a lot. If he hadn’t come into my life, I might not have reached where I did,” Rahim explains.

“Whenever I score a goal, he calls me to congratulate me, whenever I am down, he guides me, explaining to me that I should take the field with a positive mindset and remember my parents.”

Rahim’s parents, however, were in two minds when he chose to pursue football as a career.

“When I started initially, they were a little sceptical. They used to tell me that I shouldn’t play as I might hurt myself. But I had my mindset: I would play football no matter what,” Rahim says.

“After coming from school, I’d keep my bag and rush to the field. At 4 in the morning, I would go out to practice. So, I was determined because though I was a good student, I wasn’t extremely brilliant, and I wanted to build my life through football.”

Over the years, he has become a recognisable face in the Indian football circuit. But his consistency in the final third has remained inconsistent.

“The case with Rahim is a different one because there is an incessant chat about the Indian No. 9 because foreigners are preferred as No. 9s. That becomes a challenge for Indians and I think he has carried that weight on his shoulders well,” Owen Coyle, the coach of Chennaiyin tells Sportstar.

Rahim Ali celebrates scoring a goal for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Injuries have not helped the cause either. After being picked for the friendlies against Belarus and Bahrain in early 2022, he missed almost a year with a niggle, returning to the squad for the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship in June last year.

“I spoke to him about it and advised him to keep all of that back (at the back of his mind) and be the kid that just comes onto the pitch and just play,” Coyle adds.

Coyle’s advice worked wonders as Rahim became the impact substitute for the Marina Machans in their late surge for the knockouts.

Against Jamshedpur in April 2024, he came off the bench, beat four opponents and scored the winner within three minutes, as Chennaiyin registered its first-ever win at home, after trailing initially.

Against NorthEast United in the very next game, he assisted Ankit Mukherjee at the brink of full-time to snatch the final knockout spot for Chennaiyin – its first since 2020.

“When a player is injured, it is necessary to keep a cool head because a lot of negative thoughts cloud your mind. ‘Whatever had to happen, has happened. How can I come back to action?’ is the only thing that (I ensure) runs in my mind,” Rahim says.

Comparing his own stats over five seasons in the ISL, he has had his best season personally in 2023-24, with the most shots (27), most on target (8) and the joint-most goals in a single league campaign (3).

With six goal contributions in all competitions for Chennaiyin, he is among the six Indian strikers to have scored a goal in ISL. After the match in Kolkata, the biggest boots in Indian football will be empty. And Rahim – for whom Chhetri has been his idol – will be among the ones that crop up.

Rahim Ali in training before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait, at the Salt Lake Stadium. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

“I feel, as a player, it is always better not to stress ourselves too much. Of course, pressure arrives when you are looking to play as a No. 9 for the country, from the clubs and fans.

“But the more a player can stay away from it, the better for them (to focus on performances),”

When Rahim returns to the City of Joy, training in national colours, he intends to remain stress-free, with the hope of trying to succeed Chhetri.

And in his ears would ring Amiya’s words: “If you can use that potential on the correct path and stay away from distractions, no one will be able to touch you.”