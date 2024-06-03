MagazineBuy Print

Kylian Mbappe completes move to Real Madrid on a free transfer till 2029

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of France captain Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, the La Liga side announced on Monday.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 23:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe left PSG to join Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe left PSG to join Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe left PSG to join Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of France captain Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, the La Liga side announced on Monday.

The forward had taken to social media to announce his exit from the Ligue 1 side but had kept his next destination a secret. His last game for the club came in Saturday’s final at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz securing a win for PSG.

“I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday,” Mbappe said in a video statement on X.

Having joined PSG six years ago from AS Monaco, Mbappe became the highest-ever goalscorer at the club, netting 255 goals in 305 appearances.

“It’s a lot of emotions. (For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here,” Mbappe added.

“It’s hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years.”

“Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off its 15th European Cup triumph.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Kylian Mbappe /

PSG

