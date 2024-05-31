India vs Kuwait World Cup qualifier: Mehtab Singh leaves camp due to personal reasons

Defender Mehtab Singh has left the India Senior Men’s Team camp in Kolkata because of personal reasons ahead of its must-win FIFA World Cup qualifier clash against Kuwait on June 6.

The Mumbai City FC defender is a first-team regular for India under Stimac but has left the 27-member training camp this time around.

While Qatar is leading the Group A table with 12 points, India, with four points is placed second, ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference. Kuwait have three points.

To qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup and third round of World Cup qualifiers, Igor Stimac’s team must finish in the top two after the second round.

While the aspirations of qualification will be on the head coach’s mind, the most important part of the game would be the retirement of captain Sunil Chhetri, the highest-ever goalscorer of India, who announced that the match, against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium, would be his final international fixture.

- With inputs from PTI