Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy

India’s R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday night.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 10:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s R Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon gamein round 7 at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday night.

This victory was after Praggnanandhaa created upsets against higher-ranked players like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

Ding avoided slumping to a fifth loss in a row as he drew with the Indian in the classical game.

R Vaishali, who had been winning since last five rounds of the Candidates, suffered two losses in a row in the classical game.

Vaishali lost to compatriot Koneru Humpy.

