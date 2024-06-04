Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy

India’s R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon gamein round 7 at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday night.

This victory was after Praggnanandhaa created upsets against higher-ranked players like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

Ding avoided slumping to a fifth loss in a row as he drew with the Indian in the classical game.

GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in their classical games, and now he beat the World Champion Ding Liren in their Armageddon game! WHAT A PERFORMANCE by the Indian prodigy 🔥🔥 #norwaychesspic.twitter.com/VNIcduLUh4 — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2024

R Vaishali, who had been winning since last five rounds of the Candidates, suffered two losses in a row in the classical game.

Vaishali lost to compatriot Koneru Humpy.