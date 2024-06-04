India’s R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon gamein round 7 at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday night.
This victory was after Praggnanandhaa created upsets against higher-ranked players like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.
Ding avoided slumping to a fifth loss in a row as he drew with the Indian in the classical game.
R Vaishali, who had been winning since last five rounds of the Candidates, suffered two losses in a row in the classical game.
Vaishali lost to compatriot Koneru Humpy.
Latest on Sportstar
- Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy
- ‘We have played well in World Cups, just about crossing finish line’, says Rahul Dravid
- AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan demolishes Uganda by 125 runs
- AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz records Afghanistan’s highest individual score in T20 WCs
- AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran register second-highest T20 WC opening partnership
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE