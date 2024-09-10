Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list

The 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad will take place in Hungary from September 10 to 23.

This will be the first time since 1926 that the world’s biggest multi-national chess tournament returns to Budapest.

A total of 193 teams in the Open section and 181 in the Women’s will battle it out over 11 rounds in a Swiss Format.

All-time winners list

Soviet Union/Russia is the most successful country in the history of Chess Olympiad, with a combined total of 24 titles.