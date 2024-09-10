Chess Olympiad 2024: What is India’s best finish in the competition?

With an average rating of 2755, India enters the open section of the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad as the second-seeded team, just behind the USA (2758).

The Indian lineup includes championship challenger D. Gukesh, world No. 4 Arjun Erigaisi, and world No. 12 R. Praggnanandhaa. They are well supported by the experienced shoulders of Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna, making India one of the strongest contenders.

What is India’s best performance in a Chess Olympiad?

India has won bronze twice in the open category. The first of it came in the 2014 edition, hosted by Norway.

India’s second bronze came in 2022, when it hosted the competition.

In addition, India has also won a shared gold (along with Russia) in the Chess Online Olympiad in 2020 and a bronze in the same format in 2021.

In 2022, India also won the Gaprindashvili Trophy, which is awarded to the team that has the best overall performance accross the open and women’s divisions.