Netherlands vs Nepal Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Max O’Dowd hits fifty as NED chases down 107 comfortably vs NEP

NED vs NEP: Catch the updates and highlights from the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Nepal at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Updated : Jun 05, 2024 01:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands and Nepal face each other for Group D clash.
Netherlands and Nepal face each other for Group D clash.
infoIcon

Netherlands and Nepal face each other for Group D clash. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Netherlands and Nepal, played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. 

Netherlands beat Nepal in Tuesday’s T20 World Cup 2024 Groud D clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

NATIONAL ANTHEM TIME

Both Nepal and Netherlands teams are in the middle for their national anthems. We start with Nepal followed by the Dutch anthem.

PLAYING XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal

CAPTAINS ON TOSS

Nepal Rohit Paudel - It is a big occasion for us, we’re here after 10 years, it was always a dream to play in a World Cup. I feel happy, playing for Nepal is a pleasure and I have enjoyed it. We’re looking to win this game and then take it one at a time. Toss doesn’t really matter if we play good cricket.

Netherlands Scott Edwards - We are going to bowl first. Our first goal is to get to the next round, we’ll need to play some good cricket. We come from a small country, we play a lot against each other in intrasquad games. He’s (Michael Levitt) a super talent, has played well recently and made some big runs.

TOSS UPDATE

Scott Edwards won the toss as Netherlands will bowl first against Nepal.

UPDATE

The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST. Live action is to start at 9:30 PM IST.

UPDATE

There has been a heavy spell of rain at the venue. The pitch is under covers. There is no official information on toss time yet.

SQUADS
NEPAL
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
NETHERLANDS
Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. 

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Nepal start?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Nepal in India?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match can be streamed live on Hotstar and live telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

