Netherlands vs Nepal Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Max O’Dowd hits fifty as NED chases down 107 comfortably vs NEP

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Netherlands and Nepal, played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday.
Netherlands beat Nepal in Tuesday’s T20 World Cup 2024 Groud D clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Both Nepal and Netherlands teams are in the middle for their national anthems. We start with Nepal followed by the Dutch anthem.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal
Nepal — Rohit Paudel - It is a big occasion for us, we’re here after 10 years, it was always a dream to play in a World Cup. I feel happy, playing for Nepal is a pleasure and I have enjoyed it. We’re looking to win this game and then take it one at a time. Toss doesn’t really matter if we play good cricket.
Netherlands — Scott Edwards - We are going to bowl first. Our first goal is to get to the next round, we’ll need to play some good cricket. We come from a small country, we play a lot against each other in intrasquad games. He’s (Michael Levitt) a super talent, has played well recently and made some big runs.
Scott Edwards won the toss as Netherlands will bowl first against Nepal.
The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST. Live action is to start at 9:30 PM IST.
There has been a heavy spell of rain at the venue. The pitch is under covers. There is no official information on toss time yet.
