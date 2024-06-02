Indian sports wrap, June 2: Niki, Rithvik lose doubles finals with different partners

TENNIS

Niki, Rithvik lose doubles finals with different partners

Rithvik Bollipalli in partnership with Hans Verdugo of Mexico was beaten 6-4, 3-6, [10-7] in the doubles final by Liam Draxl and Benjamin Sigouin of Canada in the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Little Rock, USA.

In another doubles final in the €74,825 Challenger in Vicenza, Italy, Niki Poonacha in partnership with Andre Begemann was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Vladyslav Manafov and Patrik Niklas-Salminen.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Kingston, Jamaica, the 18-year-old Aryan Shah made the singles final with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Kosuke Ogura of Japan.

RESULTS $82,000 Challenger, Little Rock, USA Doubles (final): Liam Draxl & Benjamin Sigouin (Can) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Hans Verdugo (Mex) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]; Semifinals: Liam & Benjamin bt Joshua Parris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 1-6, 6-4, [16-14]; Rithvik & Hans bt Thai-Son Kwitkowski & Alex Lawson (USA) 6-1, 6-1. €74,825 Challenger, Vicenza, Italy Doubles (final): Vladyslv Manafov (Ukr) & Patrik NIkls-Salminen (Fin) bt Andre Begemann (Ger) & Niki Poonacha 6-3, 6-4; Semifinals: Andre & Niki bt Luca Giacomini & Giovnni Oradini (Ita) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6]. $15,000 ITF men, Kingston, Jamaica Singles (semifinals): Aryan Shah bt Kosuke Ogura (Jpn) 6-4, 6-2.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Aditi Ashok tied-29th after tough third round at US Women’s Open

Aditi Ashok in action during the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aditi Ashok endured another roller coaster round, carding a below-par 3-over 73 to go tied 29th on the third day of the US Women’s Open.

Aditi’s rounds included two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

The double bogey came on the fourth, where she had lost two shots on the first day too.

Aditi’s first two rounds have been 73-71 and she is currently at 7-over in her 29th Major.

Aditi, who came close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is still looking for her first top-20 finish in a Major.

On a course which has been difficult to score, only five players are under and there are three co-leaders.

The lead at 5-under is shared by Wichanee Meechai (69), Andrea Lee (67) and Minjee Lee (66).

Former British Open champion Hinako Shibuno had seven birdies for a 66 and was two behind.

Another shot back was Yuka Saso, who saved shots with her putter and one sublime shot over a bunker to a tight pin on the par-3 17th.

She dropped two shots late for a 69.

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and some other big stars have missed the cut on a tough course.

The prize purse this week is $2.4 million for the winner, by far the largest in women’s golf.

-PTI

SHOOTING

Ramita storms into final at Munich World Cup

Asian Games medallist Ramita Jindal asserted her class by making the women’s air rifle final with a score of 633.0 in the shooting World Cup in Munich on Sunday.

Ramita was the only Indian shooter to make the final, as Arjun Babuta shooting an impressive score of 635.1 in the men’s event was in the Ranking Points Only (RPO) section and thus was not eligible to make the final.

World Championship silver medallist Mehuli was also shooting in the RPO section, and had a score of 631.3. The two other Indian women shooters Tilottama Sen (629.3) and Elavenil Valarivan (628.3) placed 34th and 53rd in a field of 148 shooters.

In men’s air rifle, Sandeep Singh (631.4), Divyansh Singh Panwar (631.2) and World Champion Rudrankksh Patil (630.7) placed 10th, 13th and 18th respectively.

The finals will be shot on Monday.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BOXING

Parul Adhikari, Pushpendra Rathi impress boxing lovers with their skill in the inaugural Global Boxing Series

A scintillating display of aggressive boxing by Delhi state champion Parul Adhikari in her first-ever pro-boxing bout and a dominant win by Pushpendra Rathi in the women’s and men’s Light Weight categories respectively set the tone for a successful debut of the Global Boxing Series here on Saturday night.

Parul banked on her reach and ability to land punches with quick left-right combination to beat Muskan Srivastava in a split-decision verdict while Rathi scored a Technical Knock Out against Jayanth Gunji.

In the other high-quality bouts, Maharashtra’s Malhar Bhosale scored a Technical Knock-Out (TKO) over Tensubam Meitei of Manipur in Super Welterweight,

Hyderabad’s Suresh Pasham knocked out Mukesh NK in Round 3 of the Welterweight category, Tamil Nadu’s Pradesh A defeated Rajkumar Wagh by TKO in Round 2 of the Super Fly category and his state-mate Hashir got the better of Samuel Harijana by unanimous decision in Super Bantamweight category.