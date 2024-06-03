MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dutee Chand’s ban upheld: ADAP dismisses appeal against four-year suspension

Dutee had argued before the ADAP that her positive test for three selective androgen receptor modulators was caused by the supplements she had consumed on the advice of her physiotherapist.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 21:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

K. P. Mohan
FILE PHOTO: Dutee Chand’s appeal against a four-year suspension was dismissed by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.
FILE PHOTO: Dutee Chand’s appeal against a four-year suspension was dismissed by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dutee Chand’s appeal against a four-year suspension was dismissed by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) dismissed sprinter Dutee Chand’s appeal against a four-year suspension slapped on her by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

In a recent decision, the ADAP found no reason to interfere with ADDP’s decision ordered in August 2023. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), while updating its list of sanctions, included the one on Dutee, stating it was given on May 16.

However, NADA did not give out the details of the order indicating that they might be made public.

NADA had also not published the ADDP decision of August 17, 2023, on the four-year suspension of the Odisha sprinter, the national record holder, who is a double silver winner in the 2018 Asian Games and a gold medallist in the 100m in the World University Games in 2019.

Dutee, who won her appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2015 against her suspension on hyperandrogenism rules, had argued before the ADDP that her positive test for three selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) namely andarine, ostarine and Ligandrol, was caused by the supplements she had consumed on the advice of her physiotherapist.

ALSO READ | Long jumper Nayana James’ ‘wilful delusion’ fuels Olympic dream

Dutee told the panel that she had not purchased the substance from the chemist’s shop while it was done by her manager. But the manager submitted that he himself had delegated the task to another person whose name he could not remember.

The manager told the ADDP that he had no knowledge about supplements and did not read the label of the package to find out whether there was any banned substance in it.

Significantly, the order mentions ‘drug’ and ‘supplement’ at various places, some in cross-examination of the witness (manager) and others randomly to describe the banned substances. The athlete had apparently been advised by her physiotherapist to take the banned substances in order to treat her groin pain.

Dutee’s counsel told the panel that she had not mentioned these substances on the doping control form at the time of the out-of-competition tests in Bhubaneshwar in December 2022. Two samples were taken on different occasions and both tested positive.

The apparent violations were clubbed to make it one charge that was finally adjudicated upon by the panel.

SARMs are not ingredients of any approved drugs in any country, as per the assessment of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). They are available, though, on the web.

Athletes have been warned of the health consequences of consuming SARMs that have similar properties as steroids.

Dutee’s four-year suspension will run from her provisional suspension date of 3 January 2023. She holds the 100m national record of 11.17s, set in 2021.

Related Topics

Dutee Chand /

Doping /

NADA /

ADAP /

ADDP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 58/4 (13 overs), Target - 78; Hasaranga removes de Kock, Stubbs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Strange bedfellows USA and cricket come together with T20 World Cup 2024 on fresh shores
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Dutee Chand’s ban upheld: ADAP dismisses appeal against four-year suspension
    K. P. Mohan
  4. Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension revoked by National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Motorsport weekend wrap: Dixon wins chaotic IndyCar Detroit GP, Ocon to leave Alpine F1
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Dutee Chand’s ban upheld: ADAP dismisses appeal against four-year suspension
    K. P. Mohan
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 3: SDAT to give virtual presentation to FIDE on June 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simone Biles continues Paris Olympics prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, June 2: Niki, Rithvik lose doubles finals with different partners
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 302: Makhachev beats Poirier by submission to defend lightweight title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 58/4 (13 overs), Target - 78; Hasaranga removes de Kock, Stubbs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Strange bedfellows USA and cricket come together with T20 World Cup 2024 on fresh shores
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Dutee Chand’s ban upheld: ADAP dismisses appeal against four-year suspension
    K. P. Mohan
  4. Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension revoked by National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Motorsport weekend wrap: Dixon wins chaotic IndyCar Detroit GP, Ocon to leave Alpine F1
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment