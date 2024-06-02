MagazineBuy Print

WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; West Indies up against Papua New Guinea in Group C

WI vs PNG Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Updated : Jun 02, 2024 19:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup Group C match.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup Group C match being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

  • June 02, 2024 19:13
    Papua New Guinea’s path to T20 World Cup 2024

    Papua New Guinea played the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, against Japan, Vanuata and Philippines. PNG ended as the group topper, winning all six games, and qualified for the T20 World Cup.

  • June 02, 2024 19:00
    What to look forward to in Group C

    T20 World Cup Group C Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for

    The presence of Papua New Guinea and Uganda adds a potential for upsets.

  • June 02, 2024 18:46
    WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Nicholas Pooran (c), Johnson Charles

    BATTERS

    Rovman Powell (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Lega Siaka

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Assad Vala, Charles Amini

    BOWLERS

    Alzarri Joseph, John Kariko, Gudakesh Motie

    Team Composition: WI 7-4 PNG | Credits Left: 16.5

  • June 02, 2024 18:26
    The first encounter

    This is the first time West Indies and Papua New Guinea are playing a T20I fixture.

  • June 02, 2024 18:12
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

    Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

  • June 02, 2024 18:10
    SQUADS

    West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

    Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

