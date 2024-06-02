WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; West Indies up against Papua New Guinea in Group C

Key Updates
- June 02, 2024 19:13Papua New Guinea’s path to T20 World Cup 2024
Papua New Guinea played the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, against Japan, Vanuata and Philippines. PNG ended as the group topper, winning all six games, and qualified for the T20 World Cup.
- June 02, 2024 18:46WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran (c), Johnson Charles
BATTERS
Rovman Powell (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Lega Siaka
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Assad Vala, Charles Amini
BOWLERS
Alzarri Joseph, John Kariko, Gudakesh Motie
Team Composition: WI 7-4 PNG | Credits Left: 16.5
- June 02, 2024 18:26The first encounter
This is the first time West Indies and Papua New Guinea are playing a T20I fixture.
- June 02, 2024 18:12Live Streaming Info
How to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
- June 02, 2024 18:10SQUADS
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.
