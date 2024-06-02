WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; West Indies up against Papua New Guinea in Group C

Live Streaming Info

How to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.