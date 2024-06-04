MagazineBuy Print

England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 51/0 (6.2 overs); Next inspection at 11:20pm IST

ENG vs SCO: Catch the live score and updates from England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match being played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Updated : Jun 04, 2024 23:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match being played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

  • June 04, 2024 23:14
    Inspection at 11:20pm IST

    The next ground check will be in another 10 minutes. The cut off time for a five-over contest is 12:20am IST.

    We will definitely lose overs if play resumes now.

  • June 04, 2024 23:08
    Good signs!

    The umpires are out on the ground for an inspection. The super soper in work. We could just get a game here.

  • June 04, 2024 22:54
    Covers in place

    The pitch remains under the covers. No update on a start time.

  • June 04, 2024 22:10
    What are the reserve day rules in T20 World Cup 2024?

    T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Reserve Day rules; What happens if rain affects group stage, Super Eights?

    In the case of rain affecting the games, there is a provision for reserve days in place. Sportstar takes you through the regulations in case of weather interrupting the contests.

  • June 04, 2024 21:47
    Raining again

    Looks like the skies have opened up again as the groundsmen rush to cover the pitch. The will have to continue for now.

  • June 04, 2024 21:42
    Rain stops

    The rain has relented. The ground staff is in work, the covers are off. No overs lost and the play to resume at 9:50pm IST.

  • June 04, 2024 21:25
    SCO 51/0 in 6.2 overs

    Ali to Jones, punches to covers for a single. Munsey blocks, gets the second delivery to covers and picks a single. 

    Raining again and the covers are coming on.

  • June 04, 2024 21:20
    6
    SCO 49/0 in 6 overs

    Chris Jordan to bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. SIX! That has been sent out of the park by Jones. Too short and Jones absolutely smokes it. FOUR! A slower ball but it is too wide, Jones cuts it away through covers. FOUR again! Jones pulls again over mid wicket and breaches the fence. A single off the last delivery.

  • June 04, 2024 21:13
    SCO 34/0 in 5 overs

    Wood for his second over. A wide down leg gets Scotland an extra. Two runs; Munsey punches off his backfoot from the off-stump line. Munsey is gone! No wait, it’s a no ball. Munsey gets a thick leading edge on an attempted pull, Buttler tracks back to take the catch but his celebration is cut short. The ball stays low and Munsey cannot get anything out of the FREE HIT. A quick single to covers for Munsey. 

  • June 04, 2024 21:09
    SCO 28/0 in 4 overs

    Archer to continue. Jones pushes the first delivery to third man for one. The groundstaff is ready at the boundary line with a bit of drizzle in the air. Munsey hoists through the on side, a single as there is a deep square leg in place. Jones misses the fourth.

  • June 04, 2024 21:05
    4
    SCO 26/0 in 3 overs

    A spinner in already. Moeen Ali to bowl. FOUR! Munsey gets a sweep past the fine leg fielder. An outside on the third after the ball turns sharply, no slip and Munsey gets a single to third man. Jones taps to mid wicket for another single. Munsey gets another FOUR! Another sweep off a full delivery.

  • June 04, 2024 21:01
    4
    SCO 16/0 in 2 overs

    Jofra Archer to Jones, cuts it through covers and a misfield allows two runs. Cuts again on the second, gets two more runs. FOUR! Width again from Archer, this time Jones meets the cut off the middle. Beaten! A bit of swing, too wide and Jones chases it for a drive only to miss. Top edge! Jones looks to pull but gets a leading edge, flies over the keeper.

  • June 04, 2024 20:54
    4
    SCO 6/0 in 1 over

    The Scotland openers are out in the middle. George Mundey and Michael Jones to open. 

    Mark Wood will bowl the first over. Munsey on strike. An inswinging yorker to start off, blocked. The second is on the pads for Munsey, gets a leg bye to short fine leg. Full on middle stump for Jones, drives it along the ground wide of mid on to pick a single. FOUR! A cross-batted swipe over mid on from Munsey.

  • June 04, 2024 20:49
    All set

    The national anthems are underway. 

  • June 04, 2024 20:39
    Start time confirmed

    The latest update is that the match will start at 8:55pm IST. No overs lost.

  • June 04, 2024 20:32
    The wait continues

    We’re yet to find out what the revised time for the start is.

  • June 04, 2024 20:28
    Further delay

    There seems to be a wet patch on the playing strip which the officials are not quite happy with. Both captains were at the pitch and having a word with the match officials.

  • June 04, 2024 20:16
    Covers coming off

    The ground staff has started to take off the covers off the square. No overs have been lost due to the rain break.

  • June 04, 2024 20:10
    Start of play

    The first ball will be bowled at 8:30pm IST is the update from the ground.

  • June 04, 2024 20:03
    Rain update

    The rain has stopped, and the umpires are on the ground for an inspection.

  • June 04, 2024 19:52
    Update

    The covers are on at the moment. Rain delays the start of play

  • June 04, 2024 19:37
    Playing XIs

    England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie

  • June 04, 2024 19:33
    Toss - Scotland

    Scotland wins the toss and opts to bat. 

    Captain Richie Berrington - Going to bat first, wickets can change. Important to adapt and need to put a good score. Looking forward to the challenge. 

    Captain Jos Buttler - Would have bowled first. Delighted to have Archer back. We have high hopes from him. We are going with extra pacer today. 

  • June 04, 2024 19:09
    ENG vs SCO head to head

    England and Scotland have never faced each other in a T20I. The last time the two teams played each other was in 2018 in an ODI. Scotland won that game. 

  • June 04, 2024 18:39
    What to expect from Group B

    T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for

    Australia and England are expected to dominate the group, but Scotland could be the joker in the pack.

  • June 04, 2024 18:30
    England vs Scotland Dream11 Predicition

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt

    BATTERS

    Jonny Bairstow, George Munsey, Will Jacks

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Sam Curran, Michael Leask

    BOWLERS

    Adil Rashid, Safyaan Sharif, Jofra Archer (vc), Mark Watt

    Team Composition: ENG 7-4 SCO | Credits Left: 13.5

  • June 04, 2024 18:21
    Scotland Predicted XI

    Scotland: George Munsey, Oli Hairs, Charlie Tear, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif.

  • June 04, 2024 18:20
    England Predicted XI

    England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

  • June 04, 2024 18:11
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch live streaming of England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. 

    Which TV channel will telecast England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

  • June 04, 2024 18:11
    Squads

    England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

    Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

