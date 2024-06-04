England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 51/0 (6.2 overs); Next inspection at 11:20pm IST

Key Updates
- June 04, 2024 23:14Inspection at 11:20pm IST
The next ground check will be in another 10 minutes. The cut off time for a five-over contest is 12:20am IST.
We will definitely lose overs if play resumes now.
- June 04, 2024 23:08Good signs!
The umpires are out on the ground for an inspection. The super soper in work. We could just get a game here.
- June 04, 2024 22:54Covers in place
The pitch remains under the covers. No update on a start time.
- June 04, 2024 22:10What are the reserve day rules in T20 World Cup 2024?
- June 04, 2024 21:47Raining again
Looks like the skies have opened up again as the groundsmen rush to cover the pitch. The will have to continue for now.
- June 04, 2024 21:42Rain stops
The rain has relented. The ground staff is in work, the covers are off. No overs lost and the play to resume at 9:50pm IST.
- June 04, 2024 21:25SCO 51/0 in 6.2 overs
Ali to Jones, punches to covers for a single. Munsey blocks, gets the second delivery to covers and picks a single.
Raining again and the covers are coming on.
- June 04, 2024 21:206SCO 49/0 in 6 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. SIX! That has been sent out of the park by Jones. Too short and Jones absolutely smokes it. FOUR! A slower ball but it is too wide, Jones cuts it away through covers. FOUR again! Jones pulls again over mid wicket and breaches the fence. A single off the last delivery.
- June 04, 2024 21:13SCO 34/0 in 5 overs
Wood for his second over. A wide down leg gets Scotland an extra. Two runs; Munsey punches off his backfoot from the off-stump line. Munsey is gone! No wait, it’s a no ball. Munsey gets a thick leading edge on an attempted pull, Buttler tracks back to take the catch but his celebration is cut short. The ball stays low and Munsey cannot get anything out of the FREE HIT. A quick single to covers for Munsey.
- June 04, 2024 21:09SCO 28/0 in 4 overs
Archer to continue. Jones pushes the first delivery to third man for one. The groundstaff is ready at the boundary line with a bit of drizzle in the air. Munsey hoists through the on side, a single as there is a deep square leg in place. Jones misses the fourth.
- June 04, 2024 21:054SCO 26/0 in 3 overs
A spinner in already. Moeen Ali to bowl. FOUR! Munsey gets a sweep past the fine leg fielder. An outside on the third after the ball turns sharply, no slip and Munsey gets a single to third man. Jones taps to mid wicket for another single. Munsey gets another FOUR! Another sweep off a full delivery.
- June 04, 2024 21:014SCO 16/0 in 2 overs
Jofra Archer to Jones, cuts it through covers and a misfield allows two runs. Cuts again on the second, gets two more runs. FOUR! Width again from Archer, this time Jones meets the cut off the middle. Beaten! A bit of swing, too wide and Jones chases it for a drive only to miss. Top edge! Jones looks to pull but gets a leading edge, flies over the keeper.
- June 04, 2024 20:544SCO 6/0 in 1 over
The Scotland openers are out in the middle. George Mundey and Michael Jones to open.
Mark Wood will bowl the first over. Munsey on strike. An inswinging yorker to start off, blocked. The second is on the pads for Munsey, gets a leg bye to short fine leg. Full on middle stump for Jones, drives it along the ground wide of mid on to pick a single. FOUR! A cross-batted swipe over mid on from Munsey.
- June 04, 2024 20:49All set
The national anthems are underway.
- June 04, 2024 20:39Start time confirmed
The latest update is that the match will start at 8:55pm IST. No overs lost.
- June 04, 2024 20:32The wait continues
We’re yet to find out what the revised time for the start is.
- June 04, 2024 20:28Further delay
There seems to be a wet patch on the playing strip which the officials are not quite happy with. Both captains were at the pitch and having a word with the match officials.
- June 04, 2024 20:16Covers coming off
The ground staff has started to take off the covers off the square. No overs have been lost due to the rain break.
- June 04, 2024 20:10Start of play
The first ball will be bowled at 8:30pm IST is the update from the ground.
- June 04, 2024 20:03Rain update
The rain has stopped, and the umpires are on the ground for an inspection.
- June 04, 2024 19:52Update
The covers are on at the moment. Rain delays the start of play
- June 04, 2024 19:37Playing XIs
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie
- June 04, 2024 19:33Toss - Scotland
Scotland wins the toss and opts to bat.
Captain Richie Berrington - Going to bat first, wickets can change. Important to adapt and need to put a good score. Looking forward to the challenge.
Captain Jos Buttler - Would have bowled first. Delighted to have Archer back. We have high hopes from him. We are going with extra pacer today.
- June 04, 2024 19:09ENG vs SCO head to head
England and Scotland have never faced each other in a T20I. The last time the two teams played each other was in 2018 in an ODI. Scotland won that game.
- June 04, 2024 18:21Scotland Predicted XI
Scotland: George Munsey, Oli Hairs, Charlie Tear, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif.
- June 04, 2024 18:20England Predicted XI
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
- June 04, 2024 18:11Live Streaming Info
How to watch live streaming of England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Which TV channel will telecast England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
- June 04, 2024 18:11Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
