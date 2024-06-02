T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about the Reserve Day rules in case of weather playing spoilsport

The T20 World Cup 2024 got underway on Sunday with co-host USA taking on Canada in Dallas in Group A.

The tournament, running till June 29, features 20 teams, which are divided into four groups. Ten teams - India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Netherlands - qualified on record from the previous edition while the other 10 made their way through qualifying tournaments.

After the end of the group stage, eight teams will face off in the second part of the tournament called the Super Eights from which the top four will progress to the semifinal.

In the case of rain affecting the games, there is a provision for reserve days in place. Sportstar takes you through the regulations in case of weather interrupting the contests.

What constitutes a full match in the T20 World Cup 2024?

If the matches in the group stage or Super Eights are delayed due to rain or bad weather, each team will have to bat five overs each in order to constitute a result.

In the semifinal and final, ten overs will have to be completed in each innings for a result to be declared. This was the case in the previous edition as well.

What happens if weather affects a knockout game?

There are reserve days in place if the first semifinal and the final are affected by bad weather. But in case of the second semifinal suffering the same fate, there is no provision for a reserve day since there is only one day in between the second semifinal and the final.

On the scheduled day of play, the second semifinal has an additional time of 250 minutes if necessary. The first semifinal has an additional 60 minutes of play on the day and a further 190 minutes on the following day, with play starting at 2pm local time.

June 30 will be reserve day for the final, with a maximum of 190 minutes allowed considering a 10:30 am local time start.

If a shortened game in the first semifinal and final is carried over to the reserve day, the game will remain truncated, rather than the full quota of twenty overs per innings being completed.

What if the semifinal or final is abandoned?

If the weather plays spoilsport during the semifinal, the team that finished first during the Super Eight stage will progress to the final. If the final is abandoned due to the weather, the two teams will be declared as joint winners.

In case the Super Over following a tied semifinal or final cannot be completed, the above regulation will be followed.