MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Shotgun shooters reload to spearhead Kuwaiti challenge

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, the longtime Olympic Council of Asia president and once one of the most influential people in the sporting world, received a lengthy ban in May for breaches of International Olympic Committee (IOC) ethics policies.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 13:48 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Khaled Al Mudhaf of Kuwait during the trap finals of the Asian Clay Shooting Championship. (File Photo)
Khaled Al Mudhaf of Kuwait during the trap finals of the Asian Clay Shooting Championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium | The Hindu
infoIcon

Khaled Al Mudhaf of Kuwait during the trap finals of the Asian Clay Shooting Championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium | The Hindu

The most powerful Kuwaiti in the history of sport might be serving a 15-year Olympic ban, but the Gulf country still hopes to make its mark at the Paris Olympics with shotguns, sabres, and a single-handed dinghy.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, the longtime Olympic Council of Asia president and once one of the most influential people in the sporting world, received a lengthy ban in May for breaches of International Olympic Committee (IOC) ethics policies.

The controversial sheikh was also once a major player at soccer’s governing body, FIFA, but his politics did not always work in Kuwait’s favour, and the country’s greatest Olympic moment is not actually credited to the oil-rich emirate.

When Fehaid Aldeehani topped the podium in the men’s double trap shooting at the 2016 Games in Rio, he did so as an “independent Olympic athlete” because Kuwait had been suspended by the IOC.

Indian sports wrap, June 3: SDAT to give virtual presentation to FIDE on June 5

The reason for the ban was government interference, the result of attempts by other members of Kuwait’s ruling family to exert control over Sheikh Ahmad’s sporting fiefdoms.

All five Olympic medals won by Kuwaitis have come with the help of a shotgun, and it is again to the traps and skeet range that the country will be looking for medal success in Paris.

Mohamed Al-Daihani will make his Olympics debut at the age of 40 and follow in the footsteps of his father, Nayef, who competed in the skeet at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

After qualifying for the Games by taking third place in skeet at the Asian Championships in January, he paid tribute to Aldeehani and twice Olympic bronze medallist Abdullah Al-Rashidi.

“(Their) achievements are considered a source of pride for Kuwait, as well as an inspiration for all Kuwaiti shooters, and I am one of them,” he told the International Shooting Federation website.

Another shooter, former world champion Khaled Al Mudhaf, booked qualification for the Games by finishing third at the World Championships in Azerbaijan last year.

After the IOC ban was lifted in 2018, Kuwait took 10 athletes to the Tokyo Games in five sports: athletics, karate, rowing, shooting and swimming. Al-Rashidi’s second bronze in skeet was the only medal.

Only two female athletes went to Tokyo, 17 years after sprinter Danah Al-Nasrallah became the first Kuwaiti woman to compete at the Olympics at the Athens Games.

This year there is much excitement surrounding Ameena Shah, who has qualified for the Olympic regatta in Marseille, a first not only for Kuwait but all Gulf countries.

“I am very happy with this historic achievement, it is the first time that Kuwait has qualified for the Olympics in the sport of sailing,” Shah, who will compete in the single-handed dinghy, told the Kuwait News Agency.

“I am proud to be the first Kuwaiti woman and the first Gulf woman to achieve this.”

Yousef Al-Shamlan also made a bit of history for the country when he qualified for the men’s sabre in March. Kuwaitis have competed in fencing through quotas at the Olympics since the 1976 Montreal Games but 25-year-old Al-Shamlan is the first to qualify by right.

“This is a huge moment for Kuwaiti fencing,” said Hamad Al-Awadhi of the Kuwaiti Fencing Federation.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah /

International Olympic Committee /

Mohamed Al-Daihani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  2. Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris 2024 Olympics: AITA
    PTI
  3. Hanuma Vihari receives NOC from Andhra Cricket Association
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. England vs Scotland Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs SCO game today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Munich World Cup: Esha Singh finishes sixth, India’s medal hunt continues
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Shotgun shooters reload to spearhead Kuwaiti challenge
    Reuters
  3. Munich World Cup: Final preparation for Indian shooters ahead of Paris Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. PCI forced to surrender Tokyo Paralympics hero Singhraj’s Paris quota due to change in IPC rules
    PTI
  5. NRAI has convinced all Olympic-bound shooters to compete in Munich WC: Kalikesh Singh Deo
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  2. Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris 2024 Olympics: AITA
    PTI
  3. Hanuma Vihari receives NOC from Andhra Cricket Association
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. England vs Scotland Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs SCO game today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment