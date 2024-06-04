Hanuma Vihari receives NOC from Andhra Cricket Association

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Hanuma Vihari on Tuesday.

Vihari, who captained Andhra for one game in the previous Ranji Trophy season, confirmed the development on his social media handle.

Hanuma Vihari asks for NOC from Andhra Cricket Association

“I have been asking for NOC from 2 months, mailed them 4 times. Didn’t give my NOC. Now that things have turned, they’ve issued my NOC immediately. lol,” Vihari wrote.

lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/3SrFSjdNS7 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) June 4, 2024

The India international, who has represented the country in 16 Test matches so far, was embroiled in a war of words with the state association, with the ACA issuing a show-cause notice to him in March this year.

Vihari was unceremoniously removed as captain of Andhra after leading the team in just one game, and the 30-year-old cited ‘political interference’, which forced him to quit captaincy.

Following the outburst, the ACA served a show-cause to which Vihari responded by asking for an NOC to switch associations.

Vihari had also requested a move away from Andhra ahead of the 2023–24 season, with multiple reports claiming that the former India player wanted to join Madhya Pradesh.