West Indies to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in October

The multi-format series will start at Dambulla on October 13 with a T20 match, the cricket board said. The second T20 will be on October 15 and the final two days later.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 20:45 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The West Indies last played an ODI series hosted by Sri Lanka in 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Friday that the West Indies will tour the island nation next month to play three one day internationals and three T20 matches.

The ODIs will be played at Pallekele starting October 20. The second ODI is scheduled for October 23 and the finals three days later on the 26th.

The ODIs will be played at Pallekele starting October 20. The second ODI is scheduled for October 23 and the finals three days later on the 26th.

The West Indies last played an ODI series hosted by Sri Lanka in 2020, when it won all three matches. During the same visit it played two T20Is and won both.

