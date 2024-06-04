England vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction: ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

Defending champion England will get its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign underway against Scotland in Group B at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
Scotland: George Munsey, Oli Hairs, Charlie Tear, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif.
SQUADS
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
