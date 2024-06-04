MagazineBuy Print

England vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction: ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the predicted lineups and Dream11 fantasy team for the sixth match between England and Scotland.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 14:56 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Jos Buttler speaks during a press conference.
Jos Buttler speaks during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Jos Buttler speaks during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion England will get its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign underway against Scotland in Group B at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams:

Predicted XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Scotland: George Munsey, Oli Hairs, Charlie Tear, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif.

ENG vs SCO DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt
BATTERS
Jonny Bairstow, George Munsey, Will Jacks
ALL ROUNDERS
Sam Curran, Michael Leask
BOWLERS
Adil Rashid, Safyaan Sharif, Jofra Archer (vc), Mark Watt
Team Composition: ENG 7-4 SCO | Credits Left: 13.5

SQUADS

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

