AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Fazalhaq Farooqi becomes second Afghanistan player to take T20 WC fifer

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi became the second Afghanistan bowler to take a T20 World Cup fifer, during his side’s 2024 tournament opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

Farooqi followed in the footsteps of teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman, who scalped five wickets against Scotland in the 2021 edition.

The 23-year-old Farooqi began his bowling outing on Tuesday in Guyana with a first-over double-wicket burst.

He returned in the 13th over with another twin strike to kill Uganda’s chase. Farooqi completed the fifer -- his first in T20Is -- by having Robinson Obuya caught behind.

Farooqi ended with figures of 5 for nine, which is only the fourth time in the history of the tournament that a bowler took a fifer by conceding less than ten runs.