‘We have played well in World Cups, just about crossing finish line’, says Rahul Dravid

If India can lift the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the head coach will end on the ultimate high.

At a press conference here on Monday, Dravid spoke about his “good journey”. For good measure, Dravid added that he would not reapply to the job.

Asked if this swansong holds more value, Dravid said, “Every tournament is important. Every game I have coached for India is important. This is going to be no different just because this is my last as head coach,” Dravid said.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching India. It is a special job. But considering the schedules, and where I find myself in this stage of my life, I will not be able to reapply. It has been a good journey,” Dravid said.

Dravid did not read too much into India’s recent inability to win an ICC title.

“To be very honest, I think we have played very well in the World Cups (under his tenure). We have been very consistent. We reached the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The World Test Championship was slightly different - we played extremely well in the cycle to reach the final. And, of course, we had a great run and went to the final of the 2023 50-over World Cup.

“I cannot say that we have not played good cricket. Yes, we have not been able to get across the line in knockout games. We have not been able to execute in that last phase. But it is important to not think too far ahead. The goal is to try and get ourselves into good positions to try and cross the finish line,” Dravid said.

The drop-in pitch at the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here will challenge batters. Dravid explained that to complain about pitches is a futile exercise.

“The pitches here were better on the third day of practice. We cannot label a pitch as good or bad. A pitch is a pitch. You have to learn to manage and adapt. We will never complain about the pitch. We have to use our experience to understand that at this venue, we might not be able to play T20s the way it is generally played,” Dravid said.