SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa decimates Sri Lanka in Group D opener

South Africa started its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in a dominating fashion after handing a crushing six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.
After a combined bowling effort which helped South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka on 77 — its lowest total in T20I cricket, the Proteas reached the target in 16.2 overs after early hiccups.
In bowling, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj triggered a middle-order collapse while accounting for six wickets together. Where Nortje picked four wickets for seven runs, Maharaj removed skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama in back-to-back deliveries.
HIGHLIGHTS | SRI LANKA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20 WORLD CUP 2024
Kusal Mendis’s 30-ball-19 was the highest individual score for Sri Lanka today.
