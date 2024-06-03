MagazineBuy Print

SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa decimates Sri Lanka in Group D opener

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa chased down 78 in 16.2 overs to start its campaign in a dominating fashion.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 23:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A combined bowling effort helped South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka on 77.
A combined bowling effort helped South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka on 77. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

South Africa started its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in a dominating fashion after handing a crushing six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

After a combined bowling effort which helped South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka on 77 — its lowest total in T20I cricket, the Proteas reached the target in 16.2 overs after early hiccups.

In bowling, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj triggered a middle-order collapse while accounting for six wickets together. Where Nortje picked four wickets for seven runs, Maharaj removed skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama in back-to-back deliveries.

HIGHLIGHTS | SRI LANKA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Kusal Mendis’s 30-ball-19 was the highest individual score for Sri Lanka today.

More to follow

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
