T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka fumes over scheduling and lengthy travel time; files complaint with ICC

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga and spinner Maheesh Theekshana have lambasted the scheduling of their team’s matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying the roster is “unfair” and has already forced them to cancel one practice due to the long travel time.

Sri Lanka lost its group D opener to South Africa, and Theekshana spoke out on the scheduling, which he believes has negatively impacted the team.

“So unfair for us, we have to leave every day (after the match) because we are playing (at) four different venues,” Theekshana said.

“The flight we took from Florida, from Miami, we had to wait like eight hours in the airport to get the flight. We were supposed to leave at 8pm but we got the flight at 5am. It’s really unfair for us, but it doesn’t matter when you play,” he added.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing two more games in New York, while India, which will start against Ireland on Wednesday, will also play three matches in the city before its last group match in Florida.

“Even from the hotel, it (the practice venue) is one hour and 40 minutes. Even today (for the match against South Africa), we had to wake up around 5am to come here,” Theekshana pointed out.

And that’s why the island nation was forced to cancel a training session ahead of the South Africa match.

“Yeah, that’s why,” Theekshana said.

Theekshana refused to take names but did mention that a few teams “have got the opportunity to stay in the same place but their hotel is only 14 minutes to the ground.”

“I can’t say the (names of the) teams that are playing in the same venue, so they know what the conditions are like. They’re playing practice games at the same venue. No one will get that.

“We played the practice games in Florida, and our third game’s in Florida. There’s some things that I think that everyone will rethink about next year because I know that this year, nothing will change,” he said.

Skipper Hasaranga echoed the sentiment.

“We had a tough time last few days. All four games in four venues. It’s hard. We didn’t know...This is our first game in New York. Next game in Dallas. Next game is in Florida where we played two games, that’s the only plus point we have,” he said.

A report stated that Sri Lanka manager Mahinda Halangoda has written to the ICC on this matter, but given that the tournament is already underway, the side does not expect any resolution to their logistical problems.