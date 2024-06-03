Sri Lanka was bowled out for its lowest score in T20I cricket during its T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

The Wanindu Hasaranga-led side was bundled out for 77 runs in 19.1 overs. Its previous lowest was 82 against India in 2016.

This total was also the worst for Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup match. It was bowled out for 87 runs by Australia during the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s 77 is also the fifth-lowest total by a full-member team in the T20 World Cups, the lowest being 55 by England against West Indies in Dubai in 2021.

Netherlands 39 against Sri Lanka in 2014 is the lowest total by any team in the T20 World Cup.

