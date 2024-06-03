SL vs SA: Anrich Nortje records best spell by South African in T20 World Cup match

Anrich Nortje recorded the most-economical spell by a South Africa bowler in a T20 World Cup match during the match against Sri Lanka in New York on Monday.
Nortje ended his four overs with four wickets and conceded just seven runs. He bettered his previous best of four for 10 against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup in 2022.
