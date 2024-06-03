MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs SA: Anrich Nortje records best spell by South African in T20 World Cup match

T20 World Cup 2024: Nortje ended his four overs with four wickets and conceded just seven runs.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 21:21 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje in action during the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje in action during the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje in action during the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka records its lowest T20I total of 77 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs SA: Anrich Nortje records best spell by South African in T20 World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Strange bedfellows USA and cricket come together with T20 World Cup 2024 on fresh shores
    Ashwin Achal
  4. SL vs SA: Sri Lanka scores its joint-lowest PowerPlay score in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 14/1 (3 overs), Target - 78; Thusara gets Hendricks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 14/1 (3 overs), Target - 78; Thusara gets Hendricks
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo progress to Roland Garros quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. SL vs SA: Anrich Nortje records best spell by South African in T20 World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka records its lowest T20I total of 77 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment