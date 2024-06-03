SL vs SA: Sri Lanka scores its joint-lowest PowerPlay score in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka recorded its joint-lowest score in the PowerPlay in a T20 World Cup match during its fixture against South Africa in New York on Monday.

Sri Lanka ended the first six overs, when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle, at 24 for one. The score was tied with 24 for four, coming against New Zealand during the 2022 T20 World Cup. The island nation’s lowest-ever PowerPlay score stands at 18 for three, scored against India in 2022 at Dharamsala.

On a slow strip that also offered extra bounce to the South Africa pacers, Sri Lanka batters could not break the shackles and score freely. Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis could pick just one boundary each during the phase.

The side also lost opener Pathum Nissanka who perished trying to take on Ottniel Baartman and holed out at third man, scoring just three runs off eight deliveries.