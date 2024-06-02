India, the champion of the inaugural edition of the T20 World will look to get its hands on the trophy again when it begins its challenge in this edition of the tournaments, in the United States and West Indies.
The Men in Blue missed out on the last edition of the tournament, losing to eventual champion England by 10 wickets in the semifinals and start their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan in New York on June 9.
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the tournament and Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.
Download India’s schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 here: Schedule for India matches at World Cup PDF download
Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash.
Full India squad:
RELATED: T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?
For viewers in India, T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2024: Alcaraz beats Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, faces Tsitsipas in quarterfinals
- WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Motie removes Hiri; Papua New Guinea 62/4 (11 overs) vs West Indies
- French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches pre-quarterfinals after walkover from Baez-Seyboth Wild, faces Balaji-Martinez
- India schedule in T20 World Cup 2024 PDF download: When, where will Rohit Sharma and Co. play in WC?
- Singapore Open 2024: World No. 1 An gets Olympics boost with dominating win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE