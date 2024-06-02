MagazineBuy Print

India schedule in T20 World Cup 2024 PDF download: When, where will Rohit Sharma and Co. play in WC?

The Men in Blue missed out on the last edition of the tournament, losing to eventual champion England in the semifinals and start their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 20:42 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the tournament, which was knocked out from the last edition of the tournament by England in the semifinal, two years ago.
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the tournament, which was knocked out from the last edition of the tournament by England in the semifinal, two years ago.
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the tournament, which was knocked out from the last edition of the tournament by England in the semifinal, two years ago. | Photo Credit: PTI

India, the champion of the inaugural edition of the T20 World will look to get its hands on the trophy again when it begins its challenge in this edition of the tournaments, in the United States and West Indies.

The Men in Blue missed out on the last edition of the tournament, losing to eventual champion England by 10 wickets in the semifinals and start their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan in New York on June 9.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the tournament and Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.

Download India’s schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 here: Schedule for India matches at World Cup PDF download

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash.

Full India squad:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

RELATED: T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE
India vs Ireland - June 5
India vs Pakistan - June 9
India vs USA - June 12
India vs Canada - June 15

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?

For viewers in India, T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

