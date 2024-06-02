MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played from June 1 to 29 has a record 20 teams competing for the title, expanding from 16 teams in the previous edition.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 18:24 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
While West Indies is hosting the tournament for the second time, having done so as a single host in 2010, it is the first time the USA is hosting a major ICC tournament.
While West Indies is hosting the tournament for the second time, having done so as a single host in 2010, it is the first time the USA is hosting a major ICC tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

While West Indies is hosting the tournament for the second time, having done so as a single host in 2010, it is the first time the USA is hosting a major ICC tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 has began in the United States of America (USA) and the Caribbean (West Indies), with the first match already done and dusted between host USA and Canada on June 1.

The ninth edition of the World Cup, scheduled to be played from June 1 to 29 has a record 20 teams competing for the title, expanding from 16 teams in the previous edition, with England entering the competition as the defending champion.

While West Indies is hosting the tournament for the second time, having done so as a single host in 2010, it is the first time the USA is hosting a major ICC tournament, with three of its venues -- Central Broward Park (Florida), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York) and Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas) -- scheduled to have 16 game of the tournament.

Download the full schedule pdf here: T20 World Cup 2024 schedule.pdf

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE:

Date Match Venue
June 1 USA vs Canada Dallas
June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Guyana
June 2 Namibia vs Oman Barbados
June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa New York
June 4 Afghanistan vs Uganda Guyana
June 4 England vs Scotland Barbados
June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Dallas
June 5 India vs Ireland New York
June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Guyana
June 5 Australia vs Oman Barbados
June 6 USA vs Pakistan Dallas
June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Barbados
June 7 Canada vs Ireland New York
June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Guyana
June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dallas
June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa New York
June 8 Australia vs England Barbados
June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Guyana
June 9 India vs Pakistan New York
June 9 Oman vs Scotland Antigua & Barbuda
June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh New York
June 11 Pakistan vs Canada New York
June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Lauderhill
June 11 Australia vs Namibia Antigua & Barbuda
June 12 USA vs India New York
June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Trinidad and Tobago
June 13 England vs Oman Antigua & Barbuda
June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Trinidad and Tobago
June 14 USA vs Ireland Lauderhill
June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Trinidad and Tobago
June 15 India vs Canada Lauderhill
June 15 Namibia vs England Antigua & Barbuda
June 15 Australia vs Scotland Saint Lucia
June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Lauderhill
June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Saint Lucia
June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Trinidad and Tobago
June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Saint Lucia

SUPER 8 SCHEDULE:

Date Match Venue
June 19 A2 vs D1 Antigua & Barbuda
June 19 B1 vs C2 Saint Lucia
June 20 C1 vs A1 Barbados
June 20 B2 vs D2 Antigua & Barbuda
June 21 B1 vs D1 Saint Lucia
June 21 A2 vs C2 Barbados
June 22 A1 vs D2 Antigua & Barbuda
June 22 C1 vs B2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23 A2 vs B1 Barbados
June 23 C2 vs D1 Antigua & Barbuda
June 24 B2 vs A1 Saint Lucia
June 24 C1 vs D2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

KNOCKOUTS:

June 26 Semifinal 1 Guyana
June 27 Semifinal 2 Trinidad and Tobago
June 29 Final Barbados

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?

For viewers in India, T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

