T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 has began in the United States of America (USA) and the Caribbean (West Indies), with the first match already done and dusted between host USA and Canada on June 1.
The ninth edition of the World Cup, scheduled to be played from June 1 to 29 has a record 20 teams competing for the title, expanding from 16 teams in the previous edition, with England entering the competition as the defending champion.
While West Indies is hosting the tournament for the second time, having done so as a single host in 2010, it is the first time the USA is hosting a major ICC tournament, with three of its venues -- Central Broward Park (Florida), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York) and Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas) -- scheduled to have 16 game of the tournament.
Download the full schedule pdf here: T20 World Cup 2024 schedule.pdf
GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 1
|USA vs Canada
|Dallas
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Guyana
|June 2
|Namibia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|New York
|June 4
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Dallas
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|New York
|June 5
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 5
|Australia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|Dallas
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|New York
|June 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Guyana
|June 7
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dallas
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|New York
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|Barbados
|June 8
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|New York
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|New York
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|New York
|June 11
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Lauderhill
|June 11
|Australia vs Namibia
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 12
|USA vs India
|New York
|June 12
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 13
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|Lauderhill
|June 14
|South Africa vs Nepal
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 14
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|Lauderhill
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 15
|Australia vs Scotland
|Saint Lucia
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Lauderhill
|June 16
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 16
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Saint Lucia
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 17
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Saint Lucia
SUPER 8 SCHEDULE:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 19
|B1 vs C2
|Saint Lucia
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|Barbados
|June 20
|B2 vs D2
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|Saint Lucia
|June 21
|A2 vs C2
|Barbados
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 22
|C1 vs B2
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|Barbados
|June 23
|C2 vs D1
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|Saint Lucia
|June 24
|C1 vs D2
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
KNOCKOUTS:
|June 26
|Semifinal 1
|Guyana
|June 27
|Semifinal 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 29
|Final
|Barbados
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?
For viewers in India, T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
