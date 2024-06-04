MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran register second-highest T20 WC opening partnership

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered the second-highest first-wicket partnership (154) in the T20 World Cup, during their side’s 2024 tournament opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 06:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda.
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered the second-highest first-wicket partnership (154) in the T20 World Cup, during their side’s 2024 tournament opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

The right-handed batting pair went past the 152-run mark set by Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, against India in 2021, to clinch the second spot in the all-time T20 World Cup opening partnerships list.

Only England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have scored more runs in a T20 World Cup innings as an opening pair than Gurbaz and Zadran.

The partnership between Gurbaz and Zadran is also the highest by an Afghan pair in the T20 World Cup, bettering Mohammad Nabi and Samiullah Shinwari’s 98-run stand scored against Zimbabwe in 2016.

AFGHANISTAN vs UGANDA HIGHLIGHTS

In Guyana, on Tuesday, Gurbaz and Zadran were merciless against an inexperienced Ugandan bowling attack, racing to 66 in the PowerPlay.

Gurbaz was the one who kicked things off as he unleashed a flurry of big hits. Zadran soon joined the party, crunching four consecutive fours against left-arm medium pacer Dinesh Nakrani in the sixth over of the innings.

This was the first century partnership between the 22-year-old duo in T20Is.

