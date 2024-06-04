MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz records Afghanistan’s highest individual score in T20 WCs

Opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in a T20 World Cup match, during his side’s 2024 edition opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, plays a shot as Uganda’s wicket-keeper Simon Ssesazi looks on.
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, plays a shot as Uganda’s wicket-keeper Simon Ssesazi looks on. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, plays a shot as Uganda’s wicket-keeper Simon Ssesazi looks on. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

Opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in a T20 World Cup match, during his side’s 2024 tournament opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

Gurbaz broke the record which was held by Najibullah Zadran, who scored 73 against New Zealand in the 2021 edition.

The right-handed Gurbaz was aggressive right from the first over, taking on the inexperienced Ugandan bowling attack with an array of expansive shots in Guyana.

The 22-year-old was eager to step down the track against the spinners, lofting them over the fence with ease.

During the course of his whirlwind knock, Gurbaz -- who was eventually dismissed for 76 -- also put on Afghanistan’s highest T20 World Cup opening stand along with Ibrahim Zadran.

